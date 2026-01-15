Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been “disappointed” by one Red Devils player who has not been good enough.

The Red Devils have got a lot wrong in the transfer market over the past few years and this has left them far behind most of their Big Six rivals.

United actually had a very positive summer transfer window last year as they got most of their business right, but this has not made up for what came previously, as they still have a lot of work to do in the coming windows to bridge the gap to rivals.

Manuel Ugarte, who joined United in a deal worth up to £50m with add-ons, has been one of their worst signings in recent years as he has not come close to living up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Ugarte is likely to leave Man Utd at some point this year as INEOS oversee a midfield overhaul, with Ferdinand revealing his “disappointment” at the Uruguay international.

“I’ve got to be honest, I have been disappointed with Ugarte,” he said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.

“He is one player when he came in everybody said he’s got legs, he can tackle, he can move. The description I was getting was he was the right type of player we needed.

“It just hasn’t materialised, it hasn’t come to the fore. I haven’t seen the player that everybody was talking about before in terms of being able to get up against people quickly and tackle.

“That’s meant to be a big part of his game, being aggressive.

“He hasn’t put a marker down in a game that’s made me think ‘this guy could be one of our midfield dogs or controllers who is really going to get things going in the midfield’. He hasn’t got anywhere near that.’”

Regarding possible incomings, ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker thinks Al-Hilal star, who is said to be available for £20m, would be the “absolutely perfect” signing for the Red Devils.

“That would make a lot of sense, but you’ve got to look at the wages that come with it, because where he’s just coming from,” Parker told Metro via online casinos UK.

“I have always been a fan of his. He would definitely steady that midfield and would be absolutely perfect in there.

“When you talk about a passing range and someone who’s got everything right; his touch; his discipline, everything that he does is what everyone is looking for in that role he plays.”