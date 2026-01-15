Romano confirms ‘medical soon’ for Chelsea star as move to PL rivals ‘all approved’ and ‘agreed’

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward Facundo Buonanotte is nearing an exit from Stamford Bridge as he is set to join Leeds United.

The 21-year-old was involved in one of the more surprising transfers in the 2025 summer window, joining Chelsea on loan from Brighton after he performed well for relegated Leicester City last term.

Buonanotte is a talented footballer, but this move was a huge step up for him as a move to a team in the bottom half of the Premier League initially looked more likely in the summer.

The Argentina international has impressed in flashes for the Blues this season, but he was never likely to be a key player for the club this term and he has only made one start in the Premier League.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that it has emerged on Thursday afternoon that Buonanotte is set to depart Chelsea and be loaned to Leeds United from Brighton for the remainder of this season.

Regarding Buonanotte’s situation, Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Leeds United reach verbal agreement to sign Facundo Buonanotte!

‘Chelsea to interrupt loan move from Brighton, leaving #CFC to return to #BHAFC and then join Leeds.

‘Move to #LUFC will be on loan until the end of the season. Here we go, soon.’

He added: ‘Facu Buonanotte will undergo his medical at Leeds United soon as it’s all approved also by Chelsea and Brighton. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will do more business in this transfer window, but it remains the case that they need to sign a new goalkeeper, centre-back and striker.

The Blues need to sign an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who has proven to be a liability at times over the past couple of years.

The Premier League giants are linked with several possible alternatives, including Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

Lunin has been criticised for his poor form in recent weeks, while a report from Spain claims Real Madrid ‘suspect’ he has declined because he has an ‘agreement’ with Chelsea.

The speculative report claims: ‘Todd Boehly doesn’t trust the goalkeepers at Stamford Bridge and is looking for a new specialist. He has a long list of names under consideration, with the former Oviedo, Leganés, and Valladolid player being the clear favourite.

‘Lunin has expressed great interest in joining Chelsea and is reportedly already focused on the move to London.’