According to reports, a Manchester United star has reached an ‘agreement’ to leave the club this month, though this deal hinges on one condition.

Man Utd are currently focused on finding a replacement for former head coach Ruben Amorim, who left the Premier League giants on Monday morning.

The Red Devils had no choice but to part ways with Amorim after he became increasingly outspoken in press conferences, while performances have been dire and he’s butted heads with director of football Jason Wilcox.

United are in the process of appointing an interim boss until the summer, at which point the club will bring in a permanent successor.

Before Amorim exited the club, it was widely reported that Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and/or Joshua Zirkzee could leave Man Utd this month due to a lack of game time.

However, Amorim’s dismissal appears to have changed Mainoo’s stance on an exit after he initially looked likely to join Serie A giants Napoli on loan.

This is according to talkSPORT, who are reported that Mainoo has ‘made an exit U-turn’ following Mainoo’s exit.

The report claims:

‘The England midfielder was desperate to leave his boyhood club this month if Amorim remained in charge after failing to start a single Premier League game all season. ‘Antonio Conte’s Napoli were among several top European clubs who have registered an interest in taking Mainoo, 20, on loan. talkSPORT has been told by sources close to academy graduate Mainoo that he is now open to staying and fighting to win a place in the team.’

Ugarte could still leave, though. The underperforming midfielder has proven a major flop at Man Utd following his £50m move to Old Trafford, but he is being linked with a possible move to Galatasaray.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd would ‘accept’ a £26m loan-to-buy offer for Ugarte, who has now ‘agreed’ terms with Galatasaray.

This is according to journalist Kagan Dursun, who has also insisted that potential move still hinges on one condition.

Dursun explained: “An agreement has been reached with Manuel Ugarte on all personal terms.

“If a positive outcome isn’t achieved regarding the main targets, Galatasaray will intensify contact with Manchester United. The priority is still on the main targets.”