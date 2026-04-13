‘It’s not helping your teammates’ – Neville blasts two ‘selfish’ Chelsea stars after defeat to Man City

Gary Neville has hit out at Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella as the reckons their “selfish” actions could cost Chelsea a place in the Champions League.

Goals from Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku gave Manchester City a comfortable three points at Stamford Bridge to boost their title chances and damage Chelsea’s Champions League qualification hopes.

The Blues were missing the influential presence of Fernandez, who missed a second match in a row after Chelsea took a dim view of his comments about a potential move to Real Madrid.

Cucurella was also criticised for comments about Chelsea’s BlueCo owners and their transfer policy, as well as questioning the decision to sack Enzo Maresca.

The Spaniard has not faced the same punishment as Fernandez but Neville has described the duo as “entirely selfish” and is “not helping” Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

Neville told Sky Sports: “It’s a struggle and you add to that the ill-discipline of Enzo Fernandez and Cucurella who have been speaking up in the last few weeks.

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“As a football player in a dressing room what do the rest of their teammates think.

“When you speak like they have, that’s entirely selfish. It’s entirely selfish. It’s not helping your manager who is young and inexperienced. It’s not helping your teammates. It’s not helping the fans because they’re thinking you’re discontent.”

Chelsea are now four points off fifth place, a position that will give any team Champions League football next season, and five losses in their last six in all competitions suggests the Blues will miss out.

Neville added: “In a period when you need to knuckle down, you’ve just gone out the Champions League and been mauled by PSG, which is no embarrassment they’re a good team. You needed everybody to knuckle down and stay in that mode of tightness.

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“When you’ve got the two experienced players that they have are demonstrating discontent and saying that the previous manager was good and we liked him and not sure why it changed. I agree there had to be consequences.

“What they’ve done is say you need to have the camera on you against Manchester City being in the stand with everyone knowing you’ve been ill-disciplined. That can’t be helpful.

“The problem is those players are still going in the dressing room having an influence and if they’ve got a bottom lip down by their shoe and sulking and slagging the club off, I think you’re going to have a difficult end to the season.

“It feels to me now that Chelsea will miss out on Champions League football. I think Chelsea are going to miss out because of what has happened over the last few weeks.”