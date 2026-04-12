Gary Neville has given his thoughts on the title race.

Gary Neville has told Arsenal how they “should look” at the title race as Manchester City “purred” to victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

After looking well short of their best in the first half at Stamford Bridge, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked into gear after the break and goals from Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku secured a comfortable victory to pile further pressure on Arsenal.

City are now six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand and face the Gunners in a titanic title clash next weekend.

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Ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, Neville insisted Arsenal being “so desperate” was completely “natural” as they chase their first Premier League title in 22 years.

“It’s all natural, this. They’re so desperate. Such a massive football club. This is all things you’d expect. Man United didn’t win it for 26 years, Liverpool for 30 years, Arsenal now not for 22 years. These are all normal experiences but they have got to get a grip on it,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

Asked after City’s win if it was another “punch in the gut” for Arsenal following their defeat to Bournemouth, Neville said: “You’re right but they would have expected Man City to win this football game.

“Arsenal have to concentrate on what they’re going to do to Man City next Sunday. Arsenal can win the league next weekend – that won’t be a popular narrative this week but that’s the fact of it.

“Everyone is thinking City will get to within three points but if you’re Arsenal you can win your first title in 22 years next week, that’s how they should look at it.

“We’ve got an enormous game next weekend, a game that will define the Premier League season. Manchester City are smelling blood and have a free week to prepare for a monstrous clash.”

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Neville added: “It just feels like Man City are starting to purr at the right time.

“We’re in the home straight now, the period when every game really does matter, and this team know that more than most.

“The message they’ve sent to arsenal is not only that they’ve won and won well but also that they’re playing with confidence and they’ve got a bit or arrogance about them.

“They’re in a real title race now and they’re breathing down the neck of Arsenal.”

Former City defender Micah Richards described next week’s clash between the title rivals as “humungous”.

“It’s on now,” Richards said. “They have got the win. Now next week is humungous. I cannot wait!

“The fans believe and they have not stopped believing, the away fans are brilliant. I’m not saying they are going to go and win it but they have given themselves a chance and that’s all they can do.”

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