Former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green has explained how Manchester City can “take the game away” from their opponents when Arsenal would be unable to.

The title race has shifted over this weekend. Arsenal lost their 32nd league game of the season to Bournemouth, before City hammered Chelsea 3-0 in their 31st.

That cuts the gap to six points, and City have a game in hand over the Gunners. That game will take place after they face Arsenal in an absolute six-pointer in the next game, on April 19.

An Arsenal victory might just about wrap up the title for them, after three years of second-placed finishes, while City winning would make things very interesting.

But the last fixtures will be alarming for the Gunners, particularly as Green has pointed out they cannot really work out how to do what City do with ease.

Green said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Man City just decided to win this game, they just decided to take the game away from Chelsea. You compare that to Arsenal and you ask how they are going to try to score a goal and we’re not quite sure. It’s clunky.

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“It’s April and they still haven’t decided their best way of scoring. City have players that put their hand up and say: ‘Give me the ball and I’ll decide the game.'”

Indeed, City and Chelsea were even after the first half, but a small period where everything clicked for the Manchester outfit quickly took the game away from the home side.

Nico O’Reilly opened the scoring in the 51st minute, and 17 minutes later, the Citizens were 3-0 up and Chelsea had no response to any of it.

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Compare that to Arsenal’s last game and there’s cause for concern. The Gunners got back into their game against Bournemouth through a 35th-minute penalty, and had a further 55 minutes to put the finishing touches on the game.

But of the 12 shots they had, only three were on goal throughout the game, and that allowed Bournemouth to instead put the finishing touches on it.

That City had three different goalscorers shows how capable they are of finding a goal in a way Arsenal cannot. If City get in front next week, the Gunners have to find a way to hit back, or it could all come crumbling down as it has before.

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