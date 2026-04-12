New Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is “sorry” to the players he is coaching, and feels they need him to be a “father” to help them through the next six games.

Spurs were in danger prior to the 32nd Premier League game week, and that danger has now increased markedly. They began the week a point above West Ham, who occupied the final relegation spot.

The Hammers absolutely walloped bottom-side Wolves, 4-0, to leapfrog Tottenham, who had a chance to go back ahead of the Hammers with a win of their own in manager De Zerbi‘s first match in charge.

But they were unable to return a positive result, losing 1-0 to Sunderland, who scored in the 61st minute and hung on for the rest of the game, in which there were 11 added minutes that Spurs failed to do an awful lot with.

De Zerbi has not been dealt a great hand, being the third manager this season of a club whose players look devoid of ideas.

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It’s not his fault they’re in trouble and he is sympathetic to them, suggesting they need support, rather than coaching, to deal with the next six games.

De Zerbi told Match of the Day: “Sorry because we didn’t deserve to lose the game. We played a good game, maybe not enough to win but we were unlucky in a few situations in the first half.

“I cannot say anything to players because they gave their best in terms of attitude and spirit. We can play better for sure and you can feel better. We have to work on that. My work is not so much on the pitch because they are good guys and I am sorry for them. I want to give them confidence in what they need.

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“Tactically, we played a good first half. With the ball and without the ball. We don’t have confidence to play great football but we did what we have been working on this week. The players can play better if they are feeling confident.”

I can be a big brother, father, they don’t need a coach. They don’t need to improve football. They can play better and they will play better once we reach a different level of confidence.”

De Zerbi feels IF he can lead his side to victory once in the remaining games, more will follow.

He said: “Absolutely, I’m sure if we are able to win a game then everything will change.”

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