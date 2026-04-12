‘That’s what I’m hearing’ – Man Utd narrow manager search down to two men

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering Man Utd options as they look for a permanent manager.

Man Utd have narrowed their manager search down to two candidates as they look to appoint a permanent boss in the summer, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim was sacked earlier this year with Michael Carrick given the Man Utd job on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And things could not have gone much better for the former Man Utd midfielder with the Red Devils winning seven, drawing two and losing one of their ten matches under Carrick.

Those results have put them in third position in the Premier League table and on course to secure Champions League qualification next season.

Carrick seems the safest option after his performance this season, while Fabrizio Romano has effectively ruled out a move for Luis Enrique, who looks set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano revealed earlier this week: “There is someone internally at Man Utd who is a big, big fan and dreams of Luis Enrique as Manchester United manager one day.

READ: Man Utd and Carrick cannot fail after longest mid-season break for 111 years

“So there is some truth in the reports over the last two or three months about Enrique and Man Utd, in the sense that Man Utd have some people internally who have this thought of Enrique some day being maybe Man Utd manager.

“But nothing more than this because at the moment his focus is on PSG, negotiating his new contract, and on the pitch of course.”

Romano continued: “Man Utd are very happy with the work done so far by Carrick. They are not doubting Carrick.

“They are having their internal process to decide on the best solution possible for the managerial situation.

“We know they need to decide their permanent manager from 2026/27 and beyond, that remains the plans and internally they keep talking about this, but with full confidence in Michael Carrick.”

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And now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that he is “hearing” that Man Utd are “either going” for Carrick or Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Wyness told Football Insider: “When I looked into it a bit further, the Pochettino contract actually goes into August after the World Cup.

“There’s about three or four weeks of wrap-up time, so there would have to be some sort of settlement with the US team to be able to make that happen. I don’t see it happening.

“United want to get somebody there, and I think it’s either going to be Carrick or Nagelsmann. That’s what I’m hearing. Those are the two options.

“Carrick has got to be the favourite, he’s doing well. We all know that, and there’d be a real problem with the fans if he didn’t get the job, if they qualify for the Champions League, which it looks like they got a very good chance of doing.

“It’s those two names. Pochettino is a bit of a red herring, and it could be United trying to find some sort of alternative rumour out there to negotiate with somebody like a Nagelsmann.

“They’re trying to set the scene that there’s other people they can go to. But it’s a two-horse race, which is where it stands from my point of view.”