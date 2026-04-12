Former top-flight attacker Pat Nevin feels Tottenham are in “seriously deep” towards the bottom of the Premier League table, and relegation is “staring at you.”

There is no secret that Spurs are in danger. At the beginning of this week, it was hanging over them, with the north London club just one point above the Premier League relegation places.

But after West Ham thumped Wolves in convincing fashion, and Tottenham lost 1-0 to Sunderland, the danger is all the more real, with six games left and Tottenham two points from safety.

Now onto their third manager of the season, it’s been evident that things are not right in north London for some time, but Nevin feels that’s been hammered home now.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Spurs are in deep. Seriously deep. For all of the effort today they made very, very few real chances in this game.

“Now they are officially in the relegation zone, people are taking it seriously. It’s been serious for much longer than that. It’s been sitting staring at you.

“We’ve seen teams in the past start to fall and they have faltered, they have started to lack belief. There was no lack of effort from the Spurs players today, but was there a desperation about the desire? I’m not sure there was.

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“It’s not like they didn’t try today, but was that the desperation level that they need? I’m afraid not. Nothing feels easy. Nothing feels certain. I don’t know where the points are coming from.”

Indeed, Tottenham had less shots than their opponents and not many of their chances were the most convincing, though they did have six shots on target.

There was visible emotion from some of the players during and after the game, suggesting they understand just how grave things are now.

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Of the six games remaining this term, Spurs are yet to play rivals Chelsea, fourth-placed Aston Villa, and two more top-10 clubs in Brighton and Everton.

The trip to Wolves in two games’ time is an absolute must-win, especially seeing what West Ham did to them.

If the result of that game is not a positive one for Tottenham, they might be as good as down. It would have seemed crazy at the beginning of the campaign to suggest Spurs could be relegated from the Premier League, but as the weeks go by, it looks more and more likely, and there’s not much currently to suggest they’ll escape.

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