One Arsenal fan has lost the plot with the club and Mikel Arteta

An irate Arsenal fan claims he is pursuing legal action against the club following their “unacceptable” performance against Bournemouth, a damaging defeat in which they “lacked competitive integrity.”

The Premier League title race was blown wide open at the weekend after the Gunners suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Andoni Iraola’s men, before Man City then closed the gap to six points by cruising to a 3-0 victory at Chelsea 24 hours later.

The two teams now face off this coming Sunday at the Etihad Stadium, with City having the chance to close the gap at the top of the table to just three points.

What had looked like a precession to Arsenal‘s first top-flight title win in 22 years is now looking a bit less certain, and one Gunners fan in Africa is clearly not coping very well with the drama.

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Kampala-based Arsenal supporter, Eric Kyama, claimed to have filed a lawsuit against the club for “emotional distress, stress, and anxiety, among other damages” after the Bournemouth loss.

He shared a formal notice of his intention on X, with it reading: “I am writing this formal notice of my intention to pursue legal action against Arsenal Football Club, its first-team players and manager Mikel Arteta following the unacceptable performance against AFC Bournemouth.

“As a dedicated supporter from Uganda, I am filing this complaint on the grounds of gross professional negligence, lack of competitive integrity and a fundamental breach of the implied contract between the club and its global fanbase.

“The performance observed was characterized by a distinct lack of effort, tactical incoherence and an apparent absence of sporting ambition.”

Kyama also accused Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of lacking the “tactical prowess” required to lead the club.

“His failure to adapt to the match dynamics resulted in a disjointed display that left the team vulnerable and directionless,” he added.

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After also touching on the “emotional and financial distress” that the result caused, Kyama then fired a warning, adding: “Unless the club provides a formal explanation and a clear plan for immediate restitution of competitive standards, I shall proceed with further legal consultations to seek damages for the psychological toll and the loss of faith in the sporting product provided.”

The Gunners will be hoping to avoid Kyama’s wrath again when they look to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals against Sporting on Wednesday night, before that huge showdown with City.