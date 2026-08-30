Aston Villa have reportedly secured a transfer breakthrough over top defensive target Taylor Harwood-Bellis, while Unai Emery’s men track a Barcelona star.

The Villa side that won last season’s Europa League and qualified for the 2026-27 Champions League has been almost completely broken up this summer.

Morgan Rogers left for Chelsea in a £117million transfer, and Emiliano Martinez has since followed him to Stamford Bridge. Youri Tielemans headed off to Manchester United for £35m, Ezri Konsa joined Arsenal for £51m, and Lucas Digne was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain.

They have managed to bring in the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Joao Gomes, Zion Suzuki, Johan Manzambi, Leon Goretzka and more, but there is no guarantee these recruits will hit the ground running in the Premier League.

And on Sunday, a key member of their side for the past six years left for Al-Hilal in a £51m move. Ollie Watkins is the club’s record Premier League scorer but now Jackson will have to fill his big shoes.

READ: Man Utd: Aston Villa reach decision on selling Ian Maatsen to INEOS

While it remains to be seen how Villa’s attack will look this season, reports suggest they have found a replacement for England international Konsa.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, Villa have agreed in principle a £30m package to sign Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis – who has allegedly been discussed at Manchester United, although a proper pursuit has never materialised.

Fabrizio Romano has backed this up, saying a ‘verbal agreement’ has been struck for a £25m move, plus £5m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on the move but documents are yet to be exchanged to complete the deal.

Villa have Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings, and Victor Lindelof as centre-backs but it seems the Villans want more quality in their ranks for the season ahead.

READ MORE: Chelsea: Emi Martinez reveals reasons for joining Blues after ‘other offers’ rejected

Premier League sides queue up for Barcelona star

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, state that Villa face competition from Leeds United, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Sunderland, and Nottingham Forest for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

Reports suggest he will cost around £25m, with the 22-year-old also attracting interest from AC Milan, RB Leipzig, and Besiktas.

Saudi Pro League teams Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are said to have offered £34m for the Spain international but he has rejected them in favour of staying in Europe.

Other reports suggest teams in Turkey are also trying to secure his signature, with Casado surplus to requirements at Barca.

It seems this deal could go right down to the wire.

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