Gary Neville has questioned Chelsea’s decision to sell Enzo Fernandez, while raising concerns about new signing Emi Martinez in the wake of their defeat to Arsenal.

Chelsea got off to a lightning-quick start against Arsenal on Sunday when £117million signing Morgan Rogers gave Xabi Alonso’s side a second-minute lead.

However, the defending Premier League champions regathered themselves relatively quickly and equalised in the 25th minute through former Blues star Kai Havertz.

The comeback was complete five minutes into the second half through Martin Odegaard, and although the visitors gave Mikel Arteta’s team a run for their money, the hosts were deserved winners at Emirates Stadium.

After the game, Alonso admitted this loss “hurt” but wouldn’t go as far as saying his side were short on midfield options against the Gunners, despite Moises Caicedo being out injured, on top of selling Fernandez to Manchester City.

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He told Sky Sports, “It hurts. It hurts because a defeat has to hurt. It has been a very intense game with different moments for everything. We had chances to equalise. In the first half as well a couple of chances. Never happy if you lose.

“After we scored, there were 15-20 minutes where we had to defend too much and we were struggling a bit to get control. We then had better spells with the ball. Overall, it was a very tight, very intense game. We could do better with the second goal to conceded too early. The guys gave everything, tried everything. It has to hurt.”

The former Real Madrid boss added on the midfield, “You need to deal with injuries, the squad are missing the injured player. The ones we had went with full gas. Today they tried their best and have given everything.”

Chelsea quizzed over Enzo Fernandez sale

After the game, Neville also questioned why Chelsea allowed Fernandez to leave for Man City in a £125m deal and not find a replacement for the Argentine.

The Blues have Romeo Lavia, who has been very injury-prone, Caicedo, who is currently sidelined, 36-year-old Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco as central midfield options.

The Stamford Bridge outfit tried and failed to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco on deadline day but that move fell through at the eleventh hour as they French team pulled the plug.

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Regardless, Manchester United legend Neville thinks that area of the pitch needs strengthening.

He said on Sky Sports, “Chelsea didn’t get in a new midfielder after Enzo Fernandez left on transfer deadline day. Enzo hasn’t really been replaced. Moises Caicedo hasn’t recovered either and couldn’t play today so they have been left a little short in midfield.”

The former England international also felt £7.5m summer signing Martinez should have done better for Havertz’s equaliser.

He added, “I do think Emi Martinez has to save that. Chelsea have brought him in as a big personality goalkeeper, the big Argentine. But I do think he has to save that, he’s slow to go down and will be disappointed given the level he’s been playing at.”

Ian Wright then chipped in, “He takes a step to the right and Kai has done him at the near post. It always looks bad getting beaten from that angle. It’s a very soft goal from Chelsea’s point of view.”

Chelsea will hope they do not miss Fernandez and Martinez can get back to his best as soon as possible.

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