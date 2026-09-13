Bayern Munich are reportedly ‘ready to pounce’ to sign Liverpool star Florian Wirtz next summer on one condition.

Liverpool fended off competition from Bayern Munich and Liverpool to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen during the 2025 summer transfer window for around £116m.

This was viewed as a huge coup for Liverpool because Wirtz joined with the reputation of being one of Europe’s best young attacking midfielders.

However, Wirtz has struggled since joining Liverpool, partly because he appears to struggle with the physicality in the Premier League and reserves his better performances for the Champions League.

Following a difficult debut season, Liverpool will have had hopes that Wirtz would kick on this season, but he has continued to make a limited impact for the Premier League giants.

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Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Bayern Munich could make a fresh attempt to sign Wirtz, with the Bundesliga giants ‘ready to pounce’ if Liverpool chiefs ‘lose faith in him’.

Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich still on the cards

Head coach Andoni Iraola is said to be ‘confident’ that he can ‘unlock the best version of Wirtz’, but some key figures at Liverpool have ‘concerns over whether he can reach the extraordinary levels expected of him’.

The report claims:

‘TEAMtalk understands his position will be revisited at the end of the season if the expected improvement does not materialise. ‘If Wirtz establishes himself as the player Liverpool believed they were signing, Bayern’s interest may ultimately remain just that. But should doubts over his suitability or his ability to reach the required level persist, the German champions will be among the clubs watching closely.’

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But pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara are not convinced that Wirtz will ultimately live up to expectations at Liverpool.

“Wirtz has been here now, right, this is his second season,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“I am not convinced that Wirtz is going to be a success.

“I think I might have seen enough of Wirtz.”

Jamie O’Hara noted: “You know the problem I have with him?

“I can accept him adapting to the physical side of the game, and it takes time, right, but to then watch him, he’s getting the ball in space and giving it away.

“And it has nothing to do with the physicality of the Premier League.

“And I am watching and going, ‘Stop giving it away’.”

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