Some of these lads are tantalisingly close to their first international cap, with a few hoping to be off this list by the end of the week.

Simple qualification rule here: Zero full international caps. They can have played as much age-group football as they like – indeed, it’s encouraged – or even been called up to the national squad and sat on the bench. Only caps count.

Arsenal – Max Dowman

It’s only a matter of time, isn’t it. Some reckon it’s already too late.

Aston Villa – Lamare Bogarde

Matteo Ruggeri’s Italy debut on Monday night forced a hasty rethink around Villa, with only George Hemmings, Alysson and Bogarde left in Unai Emery’s squad yet to earn international honours. The path looks clearer for versatile midfielder Bogarde, who has represented Netherlands throughout the youth ranks up to the Under-21s.

Bournemouth – Alex Scott

Another for whom a first senior cap could come in the coming days, with Scott in the England squad for four Nations League games. Three sub-not-used appearances will surely lead to a cap of some sort against Czechia or Croatia, unless Scott gets Mainoo-ed.

Brentford – Vitaly Janelt

One of the best performers in the Premier League so far this season is in one of Jurgen Klopp’s Germany squads, with Janelt joining up for the third and fourth games of the new manager’s reign, as Die Mannschaft faces Serbia at home before seeking revenge in Greece.

Brighton – Jack Hinshelwood

The Brighton midfielder was named on England’s long list for the World Cup finals and with Fabian Hurzeler pushing his case with Tuchel, Hinshelwood seems a shoo-in at some point in the not too distant future.

Chelsea – Pep Chavarria

The left-back may be 28 but Chelsea’s summer signing from Rayo Vallecano did not make his La Liga debut until 24 having played in all four tiers of the Spanish football pyramid. So a national team call-up would add a lovely flourish and Spain are not blessed with great depth at left-back.

Coventry – Bobby Thomas

The Coventry defender is graded as the third-best centre-back in the Premier League and the fourth-best defender overall, behind only Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire and Lewis Hall. Tuchel likes his centre-backs to be man mountains. Any chance?

Crystal Palace – Jaydee Canvot

The young defender is catching the eye at Palace and is firmly on France’s radar, with Canvot in Les Bleus’ Under-21 squad. The 20-year-old could turn out for Senegal but he has already declared his intention to represent France.

Everton – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The Toffees midfielder has targeted his first England call-up this season and he knows he’s on Tuchel’s radar: “I know I’m the closest I have ever been now,” he told The Guardian. “You get a message two weeks before the squad is announced. I got one for the long list for the World Cup and I’ve had one for these next games… It’s a good feeling because you think: ‘OK, I am close,’ but you know you have to keep pushing it to the last minute.”

Fulham – Josh King

The Fulham youngster would already have his first call-up if Tuchel outsourced his selections to our friends at Gradient Sports, and the attacker has already sampled life around the senior squad in the build up to the World Cup. If he maintains his early season form, King will surely get a chance before the end of the campaign.

Hull City – Ryan Giles

Mohamed Belloumi’s Algeria debut this weekend leaves slim pickings among the Tigers. Giles has had a fine start to the season at left-back and he has England Under-20 caps, albeit from six years ago. But he’s not the only left-back impressing for a promoted club…

Ipswich Town – Leif Davis

If the Town defender keeps impressing, it won’t be long before he’s at least put forward for an England call-up, especially while Tuchel seems unconvinced over the depth of his left-back options.

Leeds United – Jean-Matteo Bahoya

The summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt is in the France Under-21 squad but he’s got a hell of a task to shift any of Zinedine Zidane’s attacking stars. Zidane wants Kylian Mbappe to play off Bahoya’s preferred side, while Bradley Barcola is also in his way. All the best.

Liverpool – Giovanni Leoni

Jeremy Jacquet looks likely to make his France debut between this feature being written and published, so Leoni steps up as one of few uncapped Reds. Though he would surely have made his Italy debut had he not ruptured his ACL almost immediately after being an unused member of his first Azzurri squad last September.

Manchester City – Allan

The Brazilian winger might have a hard time trying to catch Carlo Ancelotti’s eye from the National League.

MORE: Premier League sack race: What next for Enzo Maresca if Man City house of cards collapses?

Manchester United – Leny Yoro

Yoro received his first senior France call-up last week to replace Ibrahima Konate but though a first cap might soon follow, the centre-back needs to address his club form before he frets over his international prospects.

Newcastle United – Nico Gonzalez

The Newcastle midfielder may have moved for fees totalling more than £100million but the ex-Man City star faces a daunting task to earn a Spain call-up, despite once being an Under-21 regular.

Nottingham Forest – James McAtee

McAtee looked to be on track for senior England honours when he was the bright young thing coming through at City but a lost season at Forest has set him back. McAtee, though, looks intent on making up for lost time under Oliver Glasner, even if there is plenty of competition to play in England’s midfield, be it as a 10 or deeper.

Sunderland – Enzo Le Fee

The Sunderland star is knocking on the France door, with Le Fee said to have received a preliminary call-up for the current squad before just failing to make the cut for Zidane’s first selection. The France midfield is a crowded field but few could argue that Le Fee doesn’t merit the recognition.

Tottenham Hotspur – Archie Gray

Antonin Kinsky is still without a Czechia cap, but Spurs’ representative here has to be their youngest-ever captain and one of the few players seemingly exempt from much of the flak flying around Spurs in the last two seasons. Gray is almost certainly paying for his versatility, with little speculation over even a senior call-up while he’s shunted around the defence and midfield. But he’s still only 20 and still relied on at Under-21 level so there’s time yet.