Former Man utd Erik ten Hag is closing in on a shock return to management

Erik ten Hag has turned down the chance to return to Ajax, with the former Manchester United manager now edging closer to a sensational return to the dugout with 2023/24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leverkusen have made “progress” in talks with Ten Hag, who has “given his total availability” following direct contact earlier this week. That shift in momentum comes as Ajax admit defeat in their bid to bring their former manager back to Amsterdam.

The Dutch giants made Ten Hag a top target after manager Francesco Farioli walked away from the job, citing “disagreements” with the Ajax board. Technical director Alex Kroes confirmed he’d spoken with Ten Hag last weekend, but refused to elaborate further.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International now reports that Ajax have moved on after being informed Ten Hag intends to “pursue other plans.”

It’s a sign that the 55-year-old is already trying to rebuild his reputation following a dismal spell at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag arrived at Man Utd with a big reputation after his success with Ajax, but left the club in October 2024, having failed to meet expectations.

Despite delivering silverware in the shape of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, his tenure was marred by inconsistency, a fractured dressing room, and a failure to establish any real identity or progress on the pitch.

Needless to say, things haven’t improved much, as United went from eighth under his watch to just above the relegation zone under Ruben Amorim.

Even with major investment and full control over recruitment, Ten Hag’s Utd often looked rudderless. His high-pressing system never quite materialised, senior players regressed, and a long list of injuries exposed the lack of tactical flexibility in his setup.

With that in mind, a return to Ajax, where he won three Eredivisie titles and reached a Champions League semi-final, may have looked like a soft landing.

Xabi Alonso’s departure for Real Madrid has left Leverkusen searching for a new head coach after a second-place finish behind Bayern Munich.

While they were unable to replicate their remarkable unbeaten domestic season from 2023/24, Leverkusen remain one of the most exciting clubs in Europe with Champions League football, a sharp sporting structure, and a young, dynamic squad in place.

That arguably makes it all the more surprising that talks with Ten Hag have advanced quickly, with both parties appearing keen. With Ajax now out of the picture, the path looks increasingly clear for a return to Germany, where he once managed Bayern Munich II.