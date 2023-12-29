Shearer slams Arsenal duo for their ‘really poor’ role in West Ham loss

Alan Shearer has pointed the finger at two Arsenal stars for their role in West Ham’s opening goal at the Emirates last night.

The Gunners had the opportunity to leapfrog Liverpool at the top of the table, but they were unable to get past a resilient West Ham side who left with all three points.

Despite Arsenal having the vast majority of possession and having a total of 30 shots, they were unable to open up David Moyes’ side.

The result leaves the Gunners second in the table on 40 points and they will be wary that Manchester City are now just three points behind them, with a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind after just 13 minutes to a controversial Tomas Soucek goal. The Arsenal players appealed that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, although VAR couldn’t find any concrete evidence that this was the case.

Shearer was quick to point the finger at Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes as the pundit was disappointed with how easily they were undone.

“When they look at it, [Arsenal will] be really disappointed, Bowen is able to get in behind Rice and in front of Gabriel,” Shearer told Amazon Prime.

“He decided to mark the space instead of mark the man. There’s plenty to get stuck into despite whether the ball went out or not.

“If you look at Rice, he doesn’t know where Bowen is. Gabriel does know where Bowen is, and he can mark him, he should mark him in reality.

“He goes to defend the space instead of the man. Bowen is the one who causes the damage and keeps the ball alive and Soucek sticks it away. From Arsenal’s point of view, it is really poor defending.”

Rice himself didn’t have the best evening against his former side. The 24-year-old was partly at fault for the opening goal and he was guilty of giving a penalty away at the end.

Arsenal will be looking to put this result out of their system as soon as possible and fortunately, the Gunners have a decent run of fixtures on the horizon.

Their next three Premier League matches are all against sides currently in the bottom half and Mikel Arteta will surely be targeting a maximum return from those games.

The defeat against West Ham also highlighted their need for another striker and with the January window right around the corner, Arteta might be forced to dip into the market.

While Gabriel Jesus had some tidy touches, he struggled to make the difference when leading the line. The Brazilian has only scored three league goals this season and Arsenal will surely be looking to improve this position next month.

READ MORE: Arsenal go third in Premier League xG table as overperforming Man Utd sit in 17th