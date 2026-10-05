Manchester City face the increasingly real threat of expulsion from the Premier League after the guilty FFP verdict.

Man City face severe sanctions after it emerged that they have been found guilty on almost all charges after the Premier League accused them of breaching FFP regulations.

The club have been found to have broken FFP rules between 2009 and 2018, while they have also been found guilty on several non-compliance charges.

Enzo Maresca‘s side have since appealed the verdict, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to be unsuccessful, so it appears likely that they will be given a serious punishment.

Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

And given the severity of Man City’s case, you have to feel that the most severe sanctions are on the table, including expulsion from the Premier League.

It would be easier for Man City to be relegated via a heavy points deduction because Premier League rivals would have to vote in favour of expulsion.

However, reporters Nick Harris and Duncan Castles have explained why expulsion could happen, with the Premier League prepared to “destroy” Man City.

“I see this as an opportunity for the Premier League, and why an opportunity?” Harris said on The Transfers podcast.

READ: Ten Manchester City grounds for appeal and why they won’t wash



“They cannot, in normal circumstances, investigate each club’s actions behind the scenes.

“Yes, they get to see their accounts. Yes, they get to see player contracts and manager contracts, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. But if a club chooses to do what Manchester City have been found guilty of doing, the Premier League cannot know that unless they make a mistake.

“Or someone like Rui Pinto comes along, gets documentary evidence and puts that in the public domain, it gets investigated, it gets prosecuted.

“So we know it can happen now. We know the Premier League can never have the kind of investigative authority to stop it from happening themselves on a regular basis. Therefore, when you find the club guilty, you set down a message.

“Anyone who tries anything like this again, if you get caught, we will destroy you.”

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Manchester City “will be kicked out of the division”

Castles has also pointed out that the Football League are on the same page as the Premier League, so Man City could end up in the National League if expulsion is given.

“What is interesting for me is a discussion I had with someone who’s, let’s say, been intimately involved at the Premier League since its initiation, and asked him what he thought would happen,” Castles said.

“And the guidance he gave me was, if City do not change their tack, if Abu Dhabi don’t change their tack, admit guilt and come to some compromise with the Premier League, the way the Premier League are looking at this, at the present is that they will be kicked out of the division.

“They would then have to apply for membership of the Football League. And his guidance was that the Football League would not grant them admission at present.”

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