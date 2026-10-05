Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be given the opportunity to play for Portugal again after withdrawing from the squad during this international break.

41-year-old Ronaldo, understandably, is not the player he once was and has arguably held Portugal back at recent major tournaments.

His lack of mobility has been a hindrance for Portugal, but up until this international break, he has continued to be preferred.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar started the 1-0 win against Wales on September 24, and he was taken off after 67 minutes without scoring. He was then an unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Norway and he stormed off after not being used.

Ronaldo subsequently left the Portugal squad, and he remained coy when commenting on the decision not to feature for the rest of this international break.

“In due course, I will tell the truth to all the Portuguese people about my reasons for leaving the national team, to which I have always been dedicated,” Ronaldo said after leaving the Portugal camp.

However, Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, admitted on Sunday that the door is open for Ronaldo to return “if he wants to”.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team,” Jesus said on Sunday.

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“We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide.

“Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he’s the one who will decide how he wants it.

“In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal “emergency meeting”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has shed light on what has happened since Ronaldo left the Portugal camp, and confirmed that there was not an “emergency meeting” involving the key parties.

“Cristiano, in a very respectful way, decided not to make any further comments after the statement released on Wednesday about his situation with the Portuguese national team,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“On Wednesday afternoon, Cristiano left the national team camp. On Thursday, Cristiano returned to Saudi Arabia after spending a few days in Madrid.

“Someone said there was going to be an emergency meeting involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, the Federation and Jorge Jesus. That was not the case in terms of an in-person meeting.

“Cristiano wanted to respect once again his country and his national team by not commenting on anything else before the end of the international break because there are games and he loves Portugal, as he always shows.

“After that, we will understand more about the whole situation. Stay tuned because soon the situation of Cristiano will enter an important stage as we look to understand his future with Portugal.

“Talking about Madrid, when we say Cristiano, we think of Real Madrid. He was in Madrid with his family after leaving the Portuguese national team camp in Denmark a few days ago.”

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