Iliman Ndiaye has admitted he’s tempted to return to “my club” just days after Manchester City were found guilty of 114 of their 115 charges.

Ndiaye only joined City in the summer in a £65m transfer and has impressed in his short time at the Etihad despite failing to score or assist in his four appearances across all competitions.

Reports suggest the 26-year-old was signed after Manchester City were already aware of their guilt in the Premier League’s case against them, as although the verdict only recently came to light it’s claimed club bosses were made aware back in June.

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The independent commission found that City had arranged “sham” contracts with commercial partners to inflate revenues and reduce costs to the tune of over £900m.

City maintain their innocence and are expected to appeal the ruling but the so-called ‘irrefutable evidence’ that the club bosses insist will prove their innocence is, well, refutable.

We wait to learn the Premier League punishment and just how much City will have to pay their rivals in damages. It could all be over by January.

Etihad Airways have piled further pressure on the Premier League, threatening legal action over the ‘damaging implications’ of the commission’s findings, while making a telling blunder in their 307-word statement.

It all leaves the futures of players like Ndiaye in serious doubt as City would be unable to retain a majority of their top stars were they to be expelled from the Premier League.

And the Senegal international has spoken of his love for former club Marseille on his return to the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday on international duty, where fans chanted for him to come back to the club as he helped the African giants to a 1-0 win over Comoros.

The French-born forward spent one season at the Stade Velodrome, after joining from Sheffield United for £20m in 2023, before leaving to sign for Everton 12 months later, but is thought to be a lifelong Marseille fan.

When asked about Marseille fans chanting for him to return to the club, Ndiaye said: “The shouts from Marseille supporters asking me to come back? It is nice to hear. I don’t think that the story is finished, but we will see. I’m just saying, I never know where it’ll lead me, but we’ll see anyway.

“I only have positive memories of my time at OM [Marseille], and it was a source of pride for me. I don’t miss a single match. It’s my club, and it always will be.”

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