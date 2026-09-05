Iliman Ndiaye reacts to Man City debut and sends message to Everton fans – ‘I am not going to stop’

Manchester City winger Iliman Ndiaye has expressed his delight at making his debut for the Cityzens against Coventry City and has explained why he had to leave Everton in the summer transfer window.

Ndiaye joined Man City from Everton late in the window for a total fee of £65million.

Man City paid Everton an initial fee of £60m for the winger, with £5m to come in bonuses.

Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on Ndiaye, but the Senegal international winger picked Man City instead.

Ndiaye made his debut for Man City against Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erland Haaland scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute, as Enzo Maresca’s side won 1-0.

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Ndiaye started on the left wing for Man City in a 4-2-3-1 formation and played for 87 minutes.

During his time on the pitch, the 26-year-old took one shot, created one chance, made two tackles and had a pass accuracy of 92.6%.

After the match, Ndiaye revealed his excitement at his debut for Man City and also explained his decision to leave Everton.

Iliman Ndiaye on Man City and Everton

Ndiaye said on BBC Final Score: “Very good [game]. Started with a win, so couldn’t get any better.

“Felt great, obviously we wanted to win the game.

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“It has been difficult.

“Like we said to each other, all the games are going to be hard.

“The last few days have been really good.

“Obviously, I am at Manchester City now, so I am happy.

“Happy the move got done.

“The lads have been welcoming me very good.”

On leaving Everton, Ndiaye said: “It was hard.

“The fans and obviously one of my daughters was born there, so it was difficult.

“It is football, you know.

“I said I wanted to be playing at the highest level, playing in the big leagues – the Champions League.

“Worked really hard since I was young.

“Obviously, the moment finally arrived.

“I am not going to stop here – it is just the beginning.”

When asked about Man City manager Maresca, Ndiaye said: “Been amazing. Top Manager.

“I just can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

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