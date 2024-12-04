Premier League strugglers Leicester City have been backed to win the race to sign Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson from Brighton.

Last week, Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed to replace Steve Cooper and he won his first game in charge of Leicester City on Tuesday night.

West Ham had over 30 shots against Leicester City but failed to take their chances and were punished by their clinical opponents, who won 3-0 at The King Power Stadium.

This win moved the Foxes up to 15th in the Premier League and they are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Van Nistelrooy will likely push for Leicester to be active in the transfer market when the winter window opens next month.

One of his priorities could be to sign a new striker and a report from Football Insider claims ‘Leicester City have been backed to land the huge signing of Brighton’s Ferguson in the January transfer window’.

The 20-year-old was deemed one of the best young strikers in Europe after he scored six goals in his 19 Premier League appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the young forward has struggled over the past 18 months and has slipped behind Danny Welbeck in the pecking order this season.

Last month, a report from Football Insider claimed Ferguson ‘wants to quit in January’ as he is ‘unhappy at his lack of game time in the 2024-25 campaign under new boss Fabian Hurzeler’.

Now, Ferguson has been backed to join Leicester City as ‘working under Van Nistelrooy would be a great opportunity for the forward to develop his game’.

The report adds.

‘Sources say there is still work to be done before a move to Leicester is on the cards, but Ferguson is keen to make the move with the promise of increased playing time. ‘The Foxes view the Ireland international as a potentially pivotal player in their fight to stay in the Premier League as they want to add quality in forward areas. ‘However, Brighton are yet to decide on whether they will accept loan bids in the January transfer window, but could be open to offers.’

While Leicester could face competition from a couple of Premier League sides, a report from GiveMeSport claims Arsenal have already decided against a move for Ferguson.