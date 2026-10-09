Tottenham given approval for blockbuster January signing with Real Madrid ‘open’ to deal

Tottenham could sign Real Madrid striker Endrick in the January transfer window with the Spanish side “open” to doing business, according to reports.

Spurs spent over £300m over the summer transfer window as ENIC gave Roberto De Zerbi the tools to improve on last season’s 18th-placed finish.

Despite that, Tottenham already find themselves in trouble by starting the new season winless and with just two goals to their name from their first five Premier League matches.

Spurs are bottom of the Premier League as they prepare to face Manchester United in their first match following the recent extended international break.

Tottenham are relying on an out-of-form Dominic Solanke for goals and Spurs will look to bring in a new striker over the January transfer window.

Football Insider are reporting that Tottenham have been given the ‘green light’ to pursue a deal for Brazil and Real Madrid striker Endrick.

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The website’s journalist, Pete O’Rourke, insists that Tottenham are “interested” and that it now seems that Real Madrid would be “open” to a loan move.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “If Endrick does become available in the January transfer window, there’ll be a number of clubs who would be interested in the Brazilian.

“He’s struggled for minutes under Jose Mourinho this season, just four minutes in the first team as a substitute in one of the games and he is well down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid allowed him to go out on loan last January where he really caught fire at Lyon, and they now seem to be open to doing that again.

“Tottenham would be interested in him as they probably will be looking to add to their attacking options in January, so if he becomes available, that could be something they explore.”

Heskey: ‘The pressure is going to be on’ for Tottenham and Man Utd

De Zerbi and Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick are under pressure over their respective starts to the new season and former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey is looking forward to an intriguing contest on Saturday evening.

Heskey told 10bet: “The pressure is on both of them, not one or the other. Both. Man United because Man United should be winning every game—well, there’s a belief that Man United should be winning every game and challenging at the top, and they probably should be with the money that they’ve spent and the players that they’ve got.

READ: De Zerbi, Carrick and others who can thank Man City for dominating the interlull discourse

“Spurs have spent a lot of money this summer. Huge sums. They’ve improved the squad to a point where it’s all on the manager now. You can’t ask for much more: they’ve given you a perfect stadium, they’ve given you a perfect training ground, they’ve thrown money into the players, so it’s time for you to give back. The pressure is going to be on.”

When asked what he makes of the ‘Spursy curse’, Heskey added: “To be honest with you, when I was playing Spurs, they weren’t the Spurs that they are now in terms of pushing and with an ambition to challenge for titles; they weren’t one of the so-called ‘Big Boys’. They didn’t challenge for titles or for a place in the top six.

“But in their mind they are challenging, because of what they’ve spent and everything and who they are. If you were to say the big six, you’d vote Spurs in there, wouldn’t you? Even after their two consecutive seventeenth finishes.

“You’d throw them in the ‘Big Boys’ equation now, but they’re not showing that on the pitch. Is there a lot of pressure on the players to perform? Yes, there is, but that’s what life is like at a top club. You have to perform—there’s pressure on you to perform all the time. They shouldn’t be falling to pieces every time they concede a goal.”

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