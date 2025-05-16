Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our favourite betting tips as Arsenal host Newcastle at the Emirates on Sunday, with the Magpies still dreaming of an unlikely second-place finish after a storming end to the campaign.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Mikel Arteta’s side. Knocked out of Europe, winless in five, and now missing a chunk of their starting eleven, the Gunners are ready for the season to end.

The good news is they’ve already done enough to lock in Champions League football. The bad news is, if they don’t stop the slide soon, they could limp over the line in fourth place, having peaked months ago.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have hit form at just the right moment. They’ve already beaten Arsenal three times this season without conceding, and they arrive in north London with a full head of steam and nothing to lose.

That puts the pressure squarely on Arsenal – injured, underwhelming and suddenly unsure of their place in the pecking order.

This should be competitive, possibly chaotic, and exactly the kind of game Newcastle are set up to take something from.





Arsenal vs Newcastle prediction

Arsenal have won 11 of their last 12 at home against Newcastle, but none of that counts for much when they’re playing on one leg. Declan Rice is a doubt, Trossard and Jesus are both out, and Arteta is running out of bodies to fill the midfield.

Newcastle arrive in excellent shape, with Isak firing, a midfield full of energy, and a tactical setup that has worked wonders against the Gunners this season.

They’ve not only won all three meetings without conceding, but they’ve also looked tactically sharper each time.

We’re not sure Newcastle will win again – though they might – but it feels like Arsenal’s form, fitness, and general sense of exhaustion give the visitors a brilliant shot at getting something.

With both teams expected to play on the front foot and goals on the cards, we’re leaning towards value in the double chance market.

And if you fancy any of our predictions below to come true, you can back them here.

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are all ruled out, while Declan Rice remains a doubt with a hip injury.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz could return, though neither is expected to start unless fully fit, while there is a question mark over the fitness of Jurrien Timber.

Mikel Merino is suspended after his red card against Liverpool.

Expect Thomas Partey to step in alongside Martin Odegaard in midfield, while Myles Lewis-Skelly may be asked to fill in again at left-back.

Gabriel Martinelli may be asked to play through the midfield with Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka on either side of him.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly – Partey, Odegaard, Zinchenko – Nwaneri, Martinelli, Saka

Newcastle team news

Joelinton and Lewis Hall are out, while Sven Botman will face a late fitness test after a minor knee issue.

Kieran Trippier is not expected to return in time, so Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento will likely start as wing-backs, with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali continuing in midfield.

Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Sven Botman form a solid looking back three ahead of Nick Pope in goal.

Alexander Isak will lead the line, flanked by Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes in attack.

Newcastle expected line-up

Pope – Schar, Burn, Botman – Livramento, Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy – Gordon, Barnes – Isak

Arsenal vs Newcastle: How to watch and listen

Arsenal vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, and Ulta HDR at 16:30 on Sunday, May 18. Live radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Arsenal vs Newcastle stats

– Newcastle have won all three meetings with Arsenal this season without conceding.

– Arsenal are winless in their last five matches in all competitions.

– Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six final away games of the season.

– Nine of the last ten meetings between these sides have gone under 2.5 goals.

– Arsenal have conceded in each of their last five matches.

– Isak has scored twice against Arsenal this season.

– Newcastle have won eight of their last ten in all competitions.