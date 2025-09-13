Brentford vs Chelsea predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know, including Football365's top tips, as Brentford and Chelsea meet on Saturday Night Football in the Premier League.

Chelsea make the short trip across west London on Saturday night unbeaten after three games and building momentum under Enzo Maresca.

A 5-1 demolition of West Ham was followed by a 2-0 win over Fulham, giving the Blues confidence and control heading into the late kick-off.

Brentford’s start under Keith Andrews has been less convincing. They have beaten Aston Villa and Bournemouth but lost to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. The sale of Yoane Wissa also removes an important outlet, leaving them lighter in attack.

This derby has been tight in recent years, with Brentford proving awkward opponents, yet Chelsea’s early-season form suggests they will look to dominate possession and pin the hosts back.

Alejandro Garnacho could feature for the first time since his £40m move from Manchester United, adding another option to a squad already showing depth.

Andrews will lean on the Gtech atmosphere and counter-attacks, but his side needs to sharpen up in the attacking third and tighten up defensively to compete across 90 minutes.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer remains the major doubt. He missed the last two games and sat out the international break, so a late decision will be made on his involvement.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are also nursing issues. Liam Delap and Dario Essugo are long-term absentees. Garnacho is available and could make his debut from the bench.

Joao Pedro will lead the line in Delap’s absence, supported by Estevao and Pedro Neto out wide. Both wingers are expected to keep their places.

Brentford team news

Vitaly Janelt and Paris Maghoma remain sidelined, although Yunus Emre Konak and Gustavo Nunes may return.

Wissa’s departure leaves the onus on Thiago and Dango Outtara to carry an attacking threat.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal. Defensive lapses in front of him have hurt Brentford already this season and cannot be repeated against opponents who like to control territory.

Brentford expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Joao Pedro

How to watch and listen

Brentford vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 7pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Sky Go and Now TV subscribers can stream the match, while BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live commentary.

Brentford vs Chelsea stats

– Chelsea are unbeaten after three games, with two wins and a draw.

– Brentford rank 17th for shots in the box created and third-worst for shots in the box conceded.

– The Bees have allowed six big chances across three matches.

– Chelsea are yet to concede a big chance this season.

– Brentford have avoided defeat in four of the last six league meetings, though Chelsea won the most recent clash.

– Chelsea’s last two games produced seven goals in total.

– Joao Pedro has two goals and two assists in three league matches.

Brentford vs Chelsea predictions

Chelsea’s early numbers are hard to ignore. They are creating chances consistently, defending well and look balanced under Maresca.

Brentford have been too open in key areas, and without Wissa their counter-attacks are less dangerous. Over 90 minutes, the gap in quality should tell.

Palmer’s potential absence would trim some of Chelsea’s attacking ceiling, but Estevao and Neto stretch the pitch well, and Joao Pedro is in good form leading the line.

Two or more goals for the visitors looks a sensible expectation, with their midfield control limiting Brentford’s time on the ball.

Brentford will have spells, and the Gtech can give them energy, but their attack needs sharper edges to punish top opposition. If they do score, it’s likely to be a solitary goal.

Joao Pedro to record 2+ shots on target is also worth backing. He is central to Chelsea’s attacks, his volume has stayed high without Palmer, and Chelsea spends long spells in advanced areas.