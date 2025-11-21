Newcastle will play host to Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, November 22

In their 3-0 win over Liverpool prior to the international break, did Manchester City establish themselves as Arsenal’s only realistic title rivals?

The betting suggests so, with Arsenal around 4/6 to win the Premier League, City 9/4 and Liverpool now out to 10/1.

But if Pep Guardiola’s men are to keep up the chase, they need to do something about their away form.

So far in the Premier League this season, they’ve won two, drawn one and lost two. Even Burnley have scored more away goals than City.

Newcastle are down in 14th but at home they’ve won seven of their 10 matches in all competitions, including each of the last five.

Their two Premier League defeats were against Liverpool and Arsenal, the Magpies only losing after conceding deep into injury time in both games.

In other words, despite some wobbles this season, Newcastle remain a tough side to beat in front of the passionate Toon Army.

How to follow Newcastle v Man City

Newcastle v Man City kicks off at 17.30 GMT on Saturday, November 22 at St James’ Park.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Newcastle team news

Eddie Howe has provided updates on three of his sidelined stars; striker Yoane Wissa, winger Anthony Gordon and defender Tino Livramento are all “close”.

Gordon is “touch and go” for the game while there’s a chance Livramento could be involved after returning to training following a knee ligament injury.

The match comes too early for Wissa but goalkeeper Nick Pope is back after undergoing concussion protocols.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Tonali, Bruno; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy.

Man City team news

It’s always an anxious time for managers as they welcome numerous players back from international breaks.

But Guardiola has good news on that front after reporting to the press that everyone is fit and available apart from Mateo Kovacic and Rodri. The latter is making good progress according to the City boss.

City could go with the same XI that scored such a convincing win over Liverpool, with Nico Gonzalez again standing in for Rodri.

Man City expected line-up

(4-3-3) Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Foden, Gonzalez, Silva; Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

Newcastle v Man City stats

– Newcastle United have won just one of their last 35 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D6 L28), a 2-1 home win in January 2019 under Rafael Benítez.

– Manchester City have won 12 Premier League away games against Newcastle, their joint-most away victories against an opponent in the competition (also 12 vs Everton).

– Manchester City have scored in each of their last 33 Premier League games against Newcastle.

– Newcastle have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing more consecutively in January 2024 (4). They’ve opened the scoring in both of their last two, never losing three in a row when leading each time.

– Manchester City lost two of their first three Premier League games this season (W1), conceding four goals in the process. Since then they’ve lost just one of their last eight (W6 D1), conceding just another four goals in this run.

– Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has won none of his 18 Premier League meetings with Man City (D2 L16) – it’s the most a manager has faced an opponent in the competition without ever winning.

– Man City’s Erling Haaland has 14 Premier League goals this season, almost twice as many as the next highest scorer (Igor Thiago, 8). His next goal will be his 100th in the competition, while a goal in this match (or indeed any of his next 15 apps) will make him the fastest to reach this milestone.

Newcastle v Man City predictions

Anyone tempted to back Newcastle may be having second thoughts after reading the above stats which show that the Magpies have won just one of their last 35 Premier League matches against City.

That’s an astonishing fact – although, scratch a little, and the lopsided nature of these meetings isn’t as pronounced.

Add in last season’s Carabao Cup tie and Newcastle have lost just one of their last four home games against City and that only down to a 90th-minute Oscar Bobb winner in a 3-2 defeat in early 2024.

The Magpies deserve plenty of respect at home and with City not pulling up any trees on the road, the draw at 11/4 appeals as the main bet here.

Respective strikers Erling Haaland (32 goals in 20 games for club and country this season!) and Nick Woltemade scored seven times between them in the international break.

An anytime goalscorer double on the pair pays around 4/1.