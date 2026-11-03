Chelsea react after learning Arsenal want to sign their winger who’s ‘great to watch’

Chelsea have decided whether or not they will sell Estevao Willian to Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side among the clubs keen on the Brazilian winger, according to a report.

Estevao has been largely a peripheral figure for Chelsea under manager Xabi Alonso this season.

However, Alonso decided to include the 19-year-old Brazil international winger in Chelsea’s starting line-up against Manchester United at the weekend.

Chelsea won the Premier League match against Man Utd 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Estevao took six shots, of which three were on target, created three chances, and had two goals disallowed.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was hugely impressed with Estevao.

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Gerrard said on The Overlap Daily: “He’s really exciting. He’s great to watch.

“Your typical Brazilian where it’s about flair, it’s about quality, but I really like that he is very direct.

“I like that he is hungry to get shots off.

“If there is a little criticism of some of the players for Liverpool in the attacking areas, I would say they don’t shoot enough.

“They are looking for that maybe that extra pass or that little bit of perfection, whereas what I like about Estevao is certainly the one when he’s coming off the left, a little combination play, and he whips that in.

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“It’s a fantastic save from the Utd keeper, but I like the way he’s hungry to get shots off.

“And there was an opportunity in the first half where he could have slowed the game down a bit more and looked to pull it back to the edge of the box, but he wanted to be that little bit hungry to go and get himself a goal.

“So, he’s desperate to impress the manager, and he’s going to give Xabi a problem when Joao Pedro comes back because Neto is a great player as well, but five doesn’t go into that front four, so it’s going to be interesting.

“But he has done himself no harm at all in terms of his own individual performance.”

Alonso also praised Estevao after the match against Man Utd and said: “We knew earlier this week – you ask me but sometimes I can’t give you all the info.

“We spoke after Tottenham and he knew he was going to be playing today

“He had the best response and showed that he deserves more and that he was prepared, and that is what we want from our players. So we’re very happy for him.

“He deserves to enjoy this game; he had a good connection with the crowd and was really close to scoring his goal.

“He fought really hard and at the end he was tired, but it has been a good day for him.”

Arsenal monitoring Estevao Willian

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Estevao.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that the Premier League champions are ‘keeping an eye on developments’ on the winger’s situation.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in Estevao, but Chelsea have no plans whatsoever to sell the teenager.

The London club believe that Estevao will flourish under manager Alonso.

Chelsea will NOT sell Estevao Willian

The report has stated: ‘Chelsea, however, are not entertaining the prospect of an exit.

‘The club have been aware of the outside interest, but sources insist they remain firm in their belief that Estevao is a central part of their long-term plans.

‘Indeed, the Blues have consistently maintained that the Brazilian is viewed as a key player for the future, and they have no intention of allowing a difficult start to the season to alter that position.

‘There is also confidence at Stamford Bridge that Alonso will bring out the very best in the teenager as he becomes increasingly accustomed to the new manager’s methods and tactical demands.’

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