Man Utd want ‘special talent’ from Chelsea in January after Romano issues update

Man Utd are weighing up a move to sign Chelsea winger Estevao in 2027, according to reports, amid rumours he is unhappy at his lack of game time.

The Brazil international has struggled to get a look in under Xabi Alonso with just one Premier League start since the beginning of the new season.

Estevao has started twice in the League Cup but it took until Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Man Utd at the weekend for him to get his first start in the league this term.

It came after a week of reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and claims that the 19-year-old was frustrated by his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

After being an unused substitute in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool last Wednesday, Alonso admitted that Estevao “could be happier”.

When asked about the Brazilian’s lack of action, Alonso said: “I understand his situation and that he could be happier for sure. Every player wants to play, wants to be part of the team.

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“We have had some intense games and there will be moments for everything. I’m sure that Este will have his moment. It’s my responsibility and we need to deal with that.”

And now there are rumours (via The Hard Tackle) claiming that Man Utd ‘have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring his circumstances’.

It has been made clear that the Red Devils have not yet made a formal offer but that Man Utd are ‘prepared to consider a deal that could eventually reach €100 million’.

Estevao still has a contract until 2033 and Chelsea are under little pressure to sell with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano bringing an update on the young Brazilian’s future in recent days.

Romano explained: “I’m receiving again tonight about Estevao because in 2025 we all had the feeling in the football world, journalists, fans. whoever is involved. that Estevao was going to become the big thing.

“He was on the way to become a big thing, doing very well with Chelsea, doing very well with the Brazilian national team. an important player, an important talent for sure.

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“Now under Xabi Alonso, Estevao is not finding so much game time.

“So many of you again tonight after the Liverpool game, Estevao once again not considered as a crucial part of the team

by Alonso.

“Many of you asking me what’s going on if he can already leave in the January window. Two quick things guys on Estevao.

“The first one, Alonso replied after the game. He said ‘I know he can be happier in this moment. probably he’s not the happiest guy on on earth, but at the same time he had an injury, he has to recover in a proper way, it’s not always easy with English football and these kind of games, I need him to be 100 percent ready, his time, his moments will come soon.

Still no transfer alert at Chelsea over Estevao – Romano

“So that’s the message from Alonso, Then on the other side from club side from Chelsea side there is still no, let me call it, transfer alert.

“So Chelsea are not in a position where, okay, we need to sell Estevao or we need to find a solution for Estevao in January.

“That’s not the case as of now. Obviously, the next months are going to be important when you have a player like Estevao so young, obviously to give him time and to let him develop is important.

“He needs to play. He has to play. This is a special talent.

“Alonso’s point is also about the competitions. Chelsea don’t have European football. They are now out of the Carabao Cup.

“So, the games are limited and that’s a point as well. But at the moment, no kind of alert in terms of okay, let’s find a solution in January has started at Chelsea.

“But obviously November, December, even January and the next months are going to be important to make sure Estevao is really happy at the club.”

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