Man City FFP: City now face ‘new charges’ as executives raise ‘obvious question’ with PL ‘dilemma’ revealed

According to reports, Manchester City could face ‘new charges’ for their conduct after 2018, with the Premier League having a ‘dilemma’.

Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018 and failing to comply with the process.

The Premier League initially referred Man City to an independent comission at the start of 2023 after a four-year probe into the club’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018.

After a six-week hearing at the end of 2024, the independent comission found Man City guilty on almost all charges, but the club continue to insist on their innocence and has appealed.

Throughout this process, Enzo Maresca’s side have bullishly gone about business as usual and say they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ to clear their name, but they face huge sanctions if they cannot prove their innocence. Their possible punishments include a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of Premier League titles.

READ: Man City face 116th charge: Making Arsenal really boring



This guilty verdict also has other potential knock-on effects, including a mass squad exodus, a forced takeover and City being sued by rival clubs.

Manchester City now face ‘new charges’

Now, though, journalist Miguel Delaney for The Independent has revealed that there is some clamour for Man City to ‘face new charges’, with ‘some executives are pushing for City to be investigated for the seasons since 2018 after they were found guilty of 114 charges of breaches of financial rules’.

It is said that an ‘increasing’ number of these individuals have raised the ‘obvious question’ about whether Man City’s inflated sponsorship deals ‘just stopped in 2018, despite commercial income being accounted as staying at the same level’.

READ MORE: Man City FFP: 60-point deduction tipped after huge delay as private talks for ‘acceptable outcome’ mooted



A source for the outlet is said to have asked “what changed overnight” with Man City’s conduct, but it is claimed that further charges could pose a ‘dilemma’ for the Premier League.

The report explains:

‘The prospect of further investigation is also seen as representing a potential “dilemma” for the competition and its clubs. Some feel agitating executives are getting ahead of themselves, and that there should just be patience for the current case to conclude. ‘A concurrent view is that there aren’t the same clear grounds for another investigation without evidence like the leaked emails, and that it might even be unnecessary if the guilty verdict is upheld and the sanctions are appropriate, given what the final verdict already says. The latter is taken to mean meaningful sporting sanctions and focus on the hierarchy responsible.’

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: Secret ‘Red Cartel’ meeting the ‘smoking gun’ as Soriano rejects explanation

