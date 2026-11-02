Man City FFP: 60-point deduction tipped after huge delay as private talks for ‘acceptable outcome’ mooted

Manchester City have been tipped to be deducted 60 points after the guilty FFP verdict, but only after a delay of around one year.

Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations between 2009 and 2018.

The club continue to insist on their innocence and have appealed, but they face severe sanctions if they cannot prove their innocence. The possible punishments include a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of Premier League titles.

After being found to have produced ‘sham’ deals worth £900m, Enzo Maresca’s side could have the book thrown at them and it is hoped that this saga concludes before the end of this season.

Most are baying for blood with Man City, but pundit Ally McCoist does not want to see them fall through the divisions after he had a similar situation with Rangers.

“Man City being compared to Rangers? I get the comparison a little bit,” McCoist told talkSPORT Bet.

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“There are no real comparisons in the legalities of it, but I understand the sentiment. If City lose the appeal, no matter what happens, people will be unhappy with the level of punishment.

“Some will think it’s too light, others too harsh. It leaves an overall sense of sadness more than anything else that we can’t get this resolved sooner. I understand there’s a legal and appeals process to go through, but it’s a disaster for the English game.

“I just felt sad watching Liverpool and City have a right go at each other, or seeing three incredible goals at Anfield, and then on Monday morning we’re talking about financial charges and whether goals will count. I just find that really sad.”

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Fresh appeal timeline emerges after 50-point deduction reveal



Man City tipped to be deducted 60 points – but only after a significant delay

Former Premier League striker Emile Heskey has also commented on Man City’s FFP case, having predicted a 60-point deduction after a delay of around a year.

“As for the off-field legal issues and their appeal, it’s so complex that it won’t be resolved quickly or sorted this season,” Heskey told BestBettingSites.

“Both sides are going to throw arguments back and forth, and it could go on for a year or more. Whether it ends in a massive points deduction or relegation, nobody knows yet, but it’s not getting settled straight away.

“I think they will probably get a 60 point deduction, but say City get 90-something points, or 100 – well, then they could stay up. They’ve got a chance. If they end up staying up, then I’m not sure that’s the right punishment from the point of view of other clubs. They will probably go into the Championship, but people will have questions about whether they should go into League One or League Two, instead.

“I don’t know what will be considered good enough, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a bit of negotiations behind the scenes to find an outcome that’s acceptable for everyone. That could go on for a year.”

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