Michael Olise has been mooted as a potential long-term Mohamed Salah replacement. What a signing that would be for Liverpool.

Is it time to be thinking about who could succeed Salah as Liverpool’s king on the right wing? Probably not. He recently signed a new contract after months of uncertainty.

Not only that, he’s the best player in the Premier League and off the back of a historic season in which he helped the Reds win the Premier League at a canter, registering 29 goals and 18 assists — league highs for both.

Clubs do like to plan well ahead, though that didn’t seem to be the case when Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah were all in the final 12 months of their contracts last season.

Plus, it’s fun for us to speculate and imagine what Liverpool could look like without their talismanic Egyptian leader.

MEDIAWATCH: Isak bombshell statement prompts outbreak of headline accuracy as Salah ‘replaced’

He’s been a constant in the team ever since joining from AS Roma in 2017, showing incredible durability and availability, not just ability through his goals and assists.

Salah has played all 38 games in a Premier League campaign three times, and across the other five full years has featured in 174 out of 190 Liverpool fixtures.

Replacing that consistency is going to be hard enough, let alone his outrageous output in the final third.

But if there is someone you’d back to join the Reds and become an instant success, it’s Olise.

The former Crystal Palace winger left England for Bayern Munich last summer. There was interest from several clubs but Bayern acted decisively and have helped mould the Frenchman into a bona fide superstar.

If Olise were to return to England, it would surely only be for Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea.

Chelsea’s scattergun approach to transfers might put him off, while City have plenty of depth out wide. Liverpool, though, could offer him the chance to become the focal point of their team, just as Salah has been for eight years, and the prospect of replacing a club legend is an intriguing combination of daunting and appealing.

Olise is someone with supreme confidence on the pitch and that would shine through if tasked with replacing Salah in Arne Slot’s team.

It could happen next summer. Maybe it won’t be until 2027. No matter when it is, he’s going to cost an absolute fortune, and Bayern will not want to sell.

So, where has this all come from? A Daily Mail Q&A with Merseyside expert Lewis Steele.

Days after the 2025 summer transfer window closed, he was asked about Liverpool’s potential business next summer, and specifically if the Reds will target an heir for Salah.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Olise are specifically mentioned in the question, and the answer hints at the latter being the club’s top choice to replace Salah.

A good source mentioned Morgan Rogers to me in June as a potential target but I was told ‘no’ by top Liverpool sources at the time. Does that mean it is completely off the cards? No – and they would be open to a market opportunity if the price was right. But they are not directly planning for that at this stage. As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out. They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list. We can’t say too much more than that yet but could be one to watch…

There’s not much to go on, but it’s the international break, innit. There’s not much else to write about. And the prospect of Olise playing for Liverpool is mouth-watering.

