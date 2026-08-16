Arsenal seem to be the team to beat again this season

Arsenal already look comfortably better than Manchester City after the Community Shield, and Pat Nevin has told them how they can be the team to beat this season “by some distance.”

The Gunners started the season in fine form, beating regular title rivals City 3-0 to lift the Community Shield for the second time in as many years. New signing Christos Tzolis looked sharp and Martin Odegaard a player reborn after last season’s injury problems.

Per Nevin, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Arsenal are almost streets ahead of the other clubs in the Premier League – which they won last season by seven points.

Nevin said: “Martin Odegaard looked back to his very, very best and it’s like a new, brilliant signing. Eze back up and running, like a new signing as well. Madueke had a number of injuries last season, Kai Havertz as well.

“They probably only need one more signing and they are, by some distance, the team to beat this season.”

Gunners captain Odegaard, himself, stated: “We played some brilliant football. Great performance and a great way to start the season.

“I always want to help the team as much possible with goals and assists. I want to score more goals.

“We showed our level today. We showed we’re ready. We’re serious and we want to do it again.

“We want to attack it. We want to do it again. When you get a taste of how nice it is you want to do it again. We want to win everything.”

Man City in clear transition

City have appointed a new manager this season, in Enzo Maresca, are losing Rodri to Barcelona – if they stump up the fee – and have seen Bernardo Silva leave the club.

Nevin feels the transition was evident on field, stating: “I don’t think Man City turned up today for a wee jog about. They turned up today to try and win this Shield and they were a distance away from it.

“They held the ball nicely but with very, very limited danger and I think Arsenal kept them at arm’s length with generally some ease.

“Now, you’ve not got [Erling] Haaland at his best yet and that makes a big difference. [Jeremy] Doku and [Antoine] Semenyo turned it on in bits and Elliot Anderson, while he tried hard, is not fitting brilliantly well yet.

“There’s a whole big job to do but City fans will tell you that – it’s transition time.”

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