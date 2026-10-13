Romano confirms Man Utd decision on sacking Carrick as he reveals internal squad verdict on head coach

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how INEOS and Manchester United’s players are feeling about head coach Michael Carrick.

Carrick is already under pressure after Man Utd‘s disappointing start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The club legend earned the permanent manager’s job after surpassing expectations in the interim role, having been tasked with steadying the ship following Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

A third-place finish in the Premier League and Champions League optimism raised optimism at Old Trafford, though they have dramatically declined at the start of this campaign.

Carrick has arguably been left short after the summer transfer window, but he is not getting nearly enough out of his Man Utd squad.

Man Utd only have six points from their first six Premier League games, and they have also exited the Carabao Cup. They only have one win after failing to beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Internal verdict on Michael Carrick revealed

This latest disappointing result has increased the scrutiny on Carrick, though Romano has now said that he is still backed by INEOS and his players.

“Manchester United are still giving time and confidence to Michael Carrick,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“That’s the message coming from the club. Inside Manchester United they feel that the players are still with Michael Carrick.”

However, Romano has also noted that Man Utd’s current results are “not acceptable”, and Carrick must find a way to “change the rhythm” in the coming weeks.

Despite this, ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has argued that Man Utd’s players “don’t care” about Carrick “anymore”.

“I think they don’t care anymore about the manager,” Petit said on talkSPORT.

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“I’ve seen that for years now. I can’t remember how many managers have been on the bench at Manchester United. The same results, the same situation. No one is able to change that kind of situation.

“For me, the ones who can change that situation are the players.”

He added: “I saw yesterday some body language I didn’t like, especially from Fernandes.

“He’s the leader of the team, one of the best players for years at Manchester United.

“But I think the whole case has an impact on him. Maybe he’s tired of the whole situation for years.”

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