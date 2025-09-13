Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Everything you need to know as Arsenal face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Arsenal aim to bounce back from defeat at Liverpool, while Nottingham Forest arrive with Ange Postecoglou in the dugout for the first time.

Even though the Gunners fell so late at Anfield after what was a promising start, their record against Forest inspires confidence.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 14 games on home soil since a 3-1 loss back in March 1989. In all competitions, the Gunners have outscored Forest 19-2 in six home games against all of the visitors.

Forest have dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo after three games and turned to Ange Postecoglou to provide a new identity.

The former Tottenham boss faces a tough first assignment, as he inherits a team that has not kept a clean sheet in 11 Premier League matches and already shows defensive frailties.

Big Weekend: Manchester derby, Alexander Isak, Ange Postecoglou, West Ham

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are ruled out for the hosts.

William Saliba’s ankle injury means Cristhian Mosquera is set to continue in defence. Ben White and Christian Norgaard are doubtful but could return.

Eberechi Eze is in line for his first Arsenal start after appearing from the bench against Liverpool, with Gabriel Martinelli under pressure for his place.

Riccardo Calafiori should continue at left-back having impressed in the opening weeks.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest are missing full-back Ola Aina after a hamstring injury on international duty, while deadline-day loan signing Oleksandr Zinchenko is ineligible to face his parent club.

New arrival Nicolo Savona may therefore be handed a debut, but Nicolas Dominguez is out.

Postecoglou has had little time to implement his ideas and inherits a defence that allowed five expected goals across their first three games, having also conceded 30 away goals last season.

Neco Williams, Nicola Milenkovic and Murillo are expected to retain their starting spots under the Aussie.

Arsenal expected line-up

(4-3-3) Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Savona; Anderson, Yates; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

How to watch and listen

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am BST ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.

Discovery+ will stream the game online, while BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live commentary.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest stats

– Arsenal have won their last six home meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions by an aggregate score of 19-2.

– The Gunners are unbeaten in 14 home games against Forest (W10 D4) since March 1989.

– Arsenal have not lost back-to-back league games since December 2023.

– Both clubs rank in the top three for high-intensity presses in the final third this season.

– Forest are without a clean sheet in 11 league matches, and nine straight away from home.

– Forest have only two Premier League wins over Arsenal, both at the City Ground.

– Forest lead the Premier League for crosses (85) and passes into the box (114) so far this season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions

Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool ended their winning run, but the underlying numbers were substantial.

They created more shots, more touches in the box and more final-third entries than the champions, only undone by a single moment of brilliance.

Forest’s record on the road underlines the scale of the challenge. They have gone nine Premier League away games without a clean sheet, conceding 30 times on their travels last season, and are already among the bottom five for non-penalty xGA this term.

Arsenal’s injury list takes some edge off their attack, with Saka, Havertz and Jesus all missing, and they have averaged just 1.65 total xG per game so far.

And Arsenal are BOTTOM of the Premier League table on ‘Big Chance’ metric.

A controlled 2-0 feels far more likely than another five-goal home showing, especially with Arteta keen to tighten up after Anfield.

There is also value in Riccardo Calafiori continuing his attacking involvement as he’s produced seven shots, two assists and a goal in three matches, and attempted three efforts even at Anfield.