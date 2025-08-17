Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

New strikers, check. Familiar faces, check. A rivalry that goes back years, check.

Undoubtedly the highlight of the opening weekend is Manchester United’s home fixture against Arsenal on Sunday.

Ruben Amorim’s start at Manchester United was the stuff of nightmares, with a 15th-placed finish and a disappointing defeat to Spurs in the Europa League compounding a miserable time for the Old Trafford faithful.

However, a triple swoop for Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha has many predicting a better season for the Red Devils.

There are also rumours surrounding a potential move for Carlos Baleba, so it’s clear to see that Amorim has been backed from the boardroom, but the real question is whether he can succeed where many predecessors have failed and transfer that on to the pitch.

The start to the season hasn’t been kind to them, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City in their first five, so it’ll be a big test for this new-look Man United team.

Arsenal will be a tough test and they have also had a transformative summer in terms of recruitment.

Mikel Arteta has finally filled the void in front of goal by capturing Amorim’s former player Viktor Gyokeres, while they have also brought in Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Fans from other teams have ridiculed Arsenal for coming second over the last three seasons, but it’s clear to see the solid foundations are there and their very own Swedish marksman could bridge the gap to Liverpool.

As always this fixture promises to be a fascinating prospect and you can follow it on our live score centre.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Where to watch and listen

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 16.30. It will be the second part of Sky’s Super Sunday, with coverage starting from 16.00. Meanwhile, radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Manchester United team news

Sesko will likely make his debut after signing from RB Leipzig last week, while Mbeumo and Cunha will likely start for Amorim’s side.

They are currently without Lisandro Martinez at the back as he is unavailable with a knee injury, while Noussair Mazraoui is ruled out with a thigh injury.

There are also doubts over Joshua Zirkzee and Andre Onana.

Manchester United predicted line up

Arsenal team news

Arsenal pretty much have a full squad to pick from, with the exception of Gabriel Jesus who is ruled out with a knee injury.

Leandro Trossard will be subject to a late fitness test, with Arteta saying that the Belgian has a niggle in his groin.

New signings Zubimendi and Gyokeres are expected to make their competitive debuts at Old Trafford.

Arsenal predicted line up

Manchester United vs Arsenal stats

United have the best opening day record of anyone in the 2025/26 Premier League, winning 22 of their 33 matches.

Arsenal have won five of their last eight meetings with the Red Devils (1 D, 2 L).

Goals are normally a given in this one, as both teams have scored in seven of the last nine clashes between these two.

Last season, Arsenal picked up 74 points in second place, while United were 15th with 42 points, a gap of 32 points.

Ruben Amorim (Manchester United) quotes

On their targets for the season:

“We want to return to Europe, but it is hard as a Man Utd coach to say one thing like that.

“We are going to fight for it. We are going to improve, we want to focus game by game.”

On the importance of Bruno Fernandes:

“Even last season when he played as a midfielder, he had more shots near the box.

“I think it is a good thing for Bruno to stay in one position. Then he is winning a lot of things. I want Bruno near the ball and that is really important for our team, but sometimes we need Bruno near the goal. We will try to arrange game by game the best players in the best positions.”

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) quotes:

On Viktor Gyokeres:

“I can just talk about Viktor and how happy we are to have him. He is going to have a tremendous impact in the team and his adaptation has been really, really good and we are happy to have him.

“Many strikers have come from different leagues and being successful and it’s on us to create the right conditions for him [Gyokeres] to be successful.”

On title chances:

“If you keep digging, digging and digging, then one day the gold is going to be there. All the time, it is what I have been taught my whole life.

“For the last three seasons we have more points [combined] than anybody else in the league and that says a lot about our consistency. Now we just have to do it in a season.”

Manchester United vs Arsenal referee stats

Simon Hooper will be the man with the whistle for this game.

Hooper has taken charge of 126 Premier League games including 24 last season, where he issued 112 yellow cards and two reds.

He refereed Arsenal the most of any team last season, taking charge of five of their matches and they won four of those including their 5-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

He only took charge of one United game, that was their 0-2 home defeat to Newcastle.

Manchester United vs Arsenal predictions

While United have strengthened on the pitch, we still expect Arsenal to have the edge in this one.

The Gunners have won five of the last eight meetings between the two and have been consistently better than their old rivals over recent years.

Last season was ultimately disappointing for Arteta’s team finishing 10 points behind Liverpool, but they pushed Manchester City close in the previous two campaigns, so they are still a very good team.

Gyokeres has been added to their squad and he’s raring to go according to Arteta, so a goal from the Swede is a worthwhile bet.

Despite their woes in recent years, Man United have a good attack on paper and usually find the back of the net in this fixture, so both teams to score is a decent shout as it has happened in seven of the last nine meetings between the two.