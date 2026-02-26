This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Nottingham Forest take a three-goal advantage into the second leg of their Europa League play-off round tie against Fenerbahce.

Goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus, and Morgan Gibbs-White gave Forest a 3-0 win in Istanbul, making it a brilliant first game in charge for Vitor Pereira.

They now need to complete the job at the City Ground to advance to the last 16, where the winner will face either Real Betis or FC Midtjylland.

Following the first leg, Forest then produced a strong display at home to Liverpool in the Premier League but a 97th-minute goal from Alexis Mac Allister gave the away side the victory.

They now sit 17th in the Premier League table and may have one eye on their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Fenerbahce come into this second leg after a dramatic 1-1 home draw with Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday.

Marco Asensio’s 95th-minute goal looked to have secured all three points, but it was cancelled out by a 101st-minute equaliser from the visitors, who were down to 10 men.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce

Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Thursday, February 26 at the City Ground. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage starting from 19:30.

TalkSPORT 2 will provide full match commentary.

Nottingham Forest team news

Having named the same starting line-up in his first two games in charge of Forest, Pereira is unlikely to make a lot of changes.

Stefan Ortega will definitely keep his place in goal as Matz Selz and John Victor are both injured, with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee issue.

Chris Wood and Willy Boly are also long-term absentees with knee injuries, while Nicolo Savona has missed the last seven games in all competitions.

Luca Netz and Taiwo Awoniyi weren’t inlcuded in Forest’s Europa League squad, making them ineligible to play in the competition.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson, Ryan Yates, and Igor Jesus are all walking a disciplinary tightrope as they are one yellow card away from a one-match suspension in the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus.

Fenerbahce team news

Edson Alvarez was the only inured player in the Fenerbahce squad before the first leg, but they’re now without a number of key players.

Milan Skriniar was forced off before half-time in the first leg after picking up a groin injury and will reportedly be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Caglar Soyuncu replaced the centre-back but has since joined him in the treatment room after suffering an injury against Kasimpasa.

Fred and Jayden Oosterwolde are both suspended after picking up a yellow card in the first leg, while the latter is also out with an injury.

With Skriniar, Soyuncu and Oosterwolde all unavailable, Domenico Tedesco may use Mert Muldur or Matteo Guendouzi as a makeshift centre-back.

Ederson and Anderson Talisca have both been ruled out with hamstring injuries, while Anthony Musaba and Mert Gunok can’t play in the Europa League after being left out of the squad list.

Fenerbahce expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Cetin; Semedo, Demir, Muldur, Brown; Guendouzi, Kante; Nene, Asensio, Akturkoglu; Cherif

Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce stats

– Across their major European competition history, Fenerbahçe have failed to progress from all 26 ties in any competition when losing the first leg of a knockout round clash.

– Fenerbahce have failed to progress from their last four knockout ties against English sides, being knocked out by Arsenal (twice), Chelsea and Aston Villa.

– Fenerbahçe have won just one of 10 away European matches (including qualifiers) in England (D2 L7), winning 1-0 at Manchester United in October 1996 in the UEFA Champions League.

– Nottingham Forest are looking to win three consecutive major European fixtures for the first time since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup.

– Forest have netted 18 goals in nine Europa League matches this season – only in their 1978-79 victorious European Cup campaign have they scored more in a major European season (19 in 9 games).

– Forest conceded just three goals at home in the Europa League group stage, keeping clean sheets against Porto, Malmo and Ferencvaros.

– No player has netted more goals than Igor Jesus in the Europa League this season, while his seven strikes are now the outright-most for the club during a major European campaign, overtaking Gary Birtles’ six during the 1978-79 European Cup.

Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce predictions

Despite their struggles in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have enjoyed their Europa League campaign and they are in a very strong position in this tie.

With Fenerbahce needing to attack from the off if they are to complete an incredible comeback, Forest should punish them on the counterattack.

They have kept a clean sheet in their last three Europa League games at the City Ground, so we’re backing Forest to win to nil at 37/19.

Forest have also scored two or more goals in all four of their Europa League home games this season, and over 1.5 home goals is available at 8/13.

Morgan Gibbs-White produced a Man of the Match performance in the first leg, registering a goal and an assist. He’s 6/5 to score or assist in this leg.

Igor Jesus is the joint-top goalscorer in the Europa League this season and will be feeling confident against a makeshift defence. He’s 13/8 to score anytime.