Arsenal ‘reject’ approach from Prem rivals for £50m star with exit dependent on one major factor

According to reports, Crystal Palace have had an enquiry for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah ‘rejected’ by their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal are arguably lacking a world-class striker as Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have been criticised for their inconsistent performances.

Nketiah has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs in recent years but he committed his future to the Gunners by signing a long-term contract before the 2022/23 campaign.

The 24-year-old – who is under contract until 2027 – has impressed in fits and starts over the past two seasons and he’s grabbed six goals and four assists in his 25 appearances this term across all competitions.

Talk over a move away from Arsenal continues to rumble on in the background as the Premier League title challengers get linked with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and more.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Palace are ‘interested’ in Nketiah but their ‘initial enquiry has been rejected’. The report adds.

‘The Eagles are in the market for a new centre forward and are long term admirers of Nketiah.

‘But Mail Sport understands that Palace have been informed that, as things stand, the forward is not available during the January window.

‘Whether the Gunners let Nketiah depart will likely depend on whether they can land a new striker in the winter transfer window.’

A recent report from 90min claimed Arsenal are ‘not looking to sell Nketiah in January’ and the forward is ‘not pushing for a move’.

After Arsenal sold Folarin Balogun to Ligue Un outfit AS Monaco in the summer for £35m, ‘they would demand a figure close to £50m’ for Nketiah, who is viewed as the ‘superior player’.

The report adds: ‘Due to Arsenal’s likely demands, Nketiah has fallen off the shortlists of several clubs. 90min understands Brentford, who have been increasingly tipped to make an offer amid Ivan Toney’s uncertain future, are not interested.’

With Nketiah focused on matters at Arsenal, he indicated earlier this month that he is “dreaming” of Champions League glory with his boyhood club.

“We are relishing the next round of games,” Nketiah told reporters.

“Playing in this competition, you are always going to get tough draws. Every team in this competition is good and earned the right to play here.

“There is no point being in a competition if you don’t dream to win. We have the quality to do so and we are pushing every day to win every tournament that we enter and play in – that’s our aim and that’s the aim of Arsenal Football Club.

“That’s what the fans want and we are working every day to try and achieve that dream. My dream is to win all of it.

“It (Champions League) is a great competition to be in. We have worked so hard to get there, so we are going to keep pushing every day to deliver and, hopefully, achieve our dreams.”