According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Aston Villa captain John McGinn, but the Villans are keen to extend the Scot’s contract.

Newcastle are enduring a miserable summer transfer window, missing out on several top targets, including James Trafford, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

The Magpies also face losing Alexander Isak, who wants to leave to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Anthony Elanga is the club’s only major signing of the window, though a report on Wednesday claimed they have a ‘full verbal agreement’ to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

This is a huge boost for Newcastle as signing a centre-back is a priority.

MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool embarrass Newcastle: Top 10 PIF transfer targets missed by miserable Magpies

They are also interested in Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi. The Geordies failed with several bids for Guehi last summer.

Signing a central midfielder is also on Eddie Howe’s to-do list.

The Daily Mail report that Newcastle are ‘considering a bold move’ for McGinn as Howe seeks more depth in midfield following Sean Longstaff’s move to Leeds United.

Newcastle are down to the bare bones in midfield with Joe Willock injured, with the Scottish international’s ‘reliability and character two reasons why Howe’s keen’.

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd’s path to Baleba, Liverpool linked to PSG star

👉 Romano reveals Liverpool ‘ready to submit’ new Isak bid after Newcastle ‘open doors’ for transfer

👉 Every Premier League club’s 2025 pre-season friendly fixtures and results

McGinn is ‘high on the Magpies’ list of targets’, though the club’s current priority is signing a replacement for Liverpool target Isak.

The report says McGinn ‘could be available this window’ and the 30-year-old ‘could be ready for a fresh challenge’. However, The Athletic says otherwise.

According to the article from Jacob Tanswell, Aston Villa are ‘planning to discuss a new contract’ with their captain amid interest from Newcastle and Everton.

Under contract until 2027, McGinn is regarded as a ‘key part of Unai Emery’s project’.

The Toffees made contact with Villa earlier this summer but were told McGinn is not for sale. They have since signed Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for £25m.

The report states:

Aston Villa are planning to discuss a new contract with captain John McGinn amid interest from other Premier League clubs. Villa do not want to lose the Scotland international and consider him a key part of Unai Emery’s project. McGinn’s contract runs until 2027, with Villa intending to hold talks over a possible extension soon. This is despite interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, including Everton and, more recently, Newcastle United.

Fittingly, Newcastle and Villa face off on August 16 on the first matchday of the new Premier League season.

READ NEXT: Newcastle ‘worst case scenario’ could see PIF sell up as Isak, Sesko mess creates ‘far greater problem’