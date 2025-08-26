Leeds, Sunderland lose on pens, West Ham f**k it: Carabao Cup second round results

On a busy Tuesday night of Carabao Cup action, four Premier League clubs were eliminated in the second round – including Leeds United. Who else screwed the pooch, then?

AFC Wimbledon

Knocked out by Reading at the Madejski despite winning on the same ground in League One on August 16. Both scores were 2-1, and while Wimbledon lost on Tuesday night, they’d have taken the three points in the league over a trip to the Carabobbins third round.

Charlton Athletic

Beaten 3-1 at Cambridge United, salt was rubbed into the Charlton wounds when Karoy Anderson received a second yellow card in the 12th minute of stoppage time. Not quite Rio Ngumoha, is it?

West Ham United

Wolves took the lead in the first half against West Ham but a second-half comeback turned the tie on its head, only for a Jorgen Strand Larsen double to produce another delightful flip. What’s that? He’s worth another £20million? Unlucky, Newcastle. Meanwhile, even Jarrod Bowen lost his cool after the game. It’s all crumbling for Graham Potter at West Ham.

Accrington Stanley

Another ten-man side dispatched, with Doncaster Rovers influenced by a goal and assist from substitute Owen Bailey.

Rotherham United

Sorry, Mr. Oldham. Rotherham were 1-0 up at half-time but two goals in nine minutes from Barnsley saw them come out victorious in this all-League One tie.

Birmingham City

Tom Brady’s Birmingham were beaten at home by Robbie Williams’ Port Vale.

Bournemouth

Brentford are going to be just fine, guys. That’s the sort of knee-jerk reaction you’re looking for, right? Julian Araujo was sent off in the Dango Ouattara derby and Fabio Carvalho scored a much-needed goal before Igor Thiago made it 2-0.

Bromley

Penalties decided the tie between Bromley and Wycombe, reminding us that getting rid of extra time was a seriously good decision.

Derby County

Burnley’s Premier League superiority prevailed in their 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Burton Albion

Bye-bye, Burton. Lincoln advance from this blockbuster second-round clash.

Cheltenham Town

Smashed 3-0 by Cardiff City, Lee Angol missed a penalty for Cheltenham on a night when Ruben Colwill assisted a goal scored by Joel Colwill. And yes, they are brothers. Very cool.

Coventry City

Frank Lampard won the Carabao Cup twice as a player but couldn’t get his Coventry side past Championship rivals Millwall.

Norwich City

Smashed 3-0 by Southampton at Carrow Road, this is the first time this season that a Norwich game has not been won 2-1 by the away team.

Preston North End

Wrexham equalised in the 59th minute through Harry Ashfield and won the tie 3-2 after a 92nd-minute Kieffer Moore winner. If you haven’t seen Ryan Hardie’s goal, go and find it on X immediately.

Stoke City

A 3-0 defeat at home to Bradford City is…not good.

Sunderland

Losing to League One Huddersfield Town is not a good look for Sunderland. Thankfully, they technically drew. Penalties were the Black Cats’ undoing.

Plymouth Argyle

Penalties also decided the tie between Swansea and Plymouth.

Stockport County

1-0, Fraser Murray, up the Tics, come on!

Leeds United

Not vintage from Leeds by any stretch. They went 1-0 down thanks to an almighty Karl Darlow c*ck-up, but former Sheffield United player Jayden Bogle popped up with a crucial equaliser. In the end, it meant sod all as Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed two sitters and then skied his spot-kick as the Premier League side lost on penalties. Huge credit to a youthful Sheffield Wednesday side, on a Tuesday, no less. They were brilliant and Ethan Horvath made two huge penalty saves.

