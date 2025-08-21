It’s rare that two stories develop side by side that perfectly illustrate how clubs and players should and should not behave.

In the one corner, Liverpool doing just enough to unsettle Alexander Isak while the player himself throws a massive tantrum, refusing to train, play or discuss a new contract. The result could be Newcastle stubbornly refusing to let him leave, and many of us would cheer that stubbornness from the cheap seats.

And in the other, Eberechi Eze training, playing, and keeping his own mouth (and largely, his agent’s) shut, and edging closer to a dream move to Arsenal for a price that suits all parties.

Yes, there has been some shenanigans out of his control with Tottenham but both clubs quietly allowed his release clause to expire – as is their right – and have seemingly come up with a price (around £60m) that suits both parties.

Eze has been professional throughout, unlike Isak in the north-east and Yoane Wissa in west London. Perhaps the key there – beyond his character – is that he had an actual release clause in his actual contract, rather than a woolly ‘gentlemen’s agreement’. Palace were never going to allow him to leave for less than £68m until the point that they could and likely will.

The England international backed himself when he signed his last Palace contract, asking for a specific clause – still relatively rare in English football – that would allow him to leave one excellent club for another higher up the food chain. It’s transparent and not open to interpretation. All he perhaps underestimated was football’s current fascination with players under the age of 26.

“Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But they are committed here and they will play a crucial part,” said Oliver Glasner when asked about Marc Guehi and Eze on Wednesday. That should cheer rather than dismay Arsenal fans; they are buying a player who has shown admirable professionalism. His last minutes for Palace will be dedicated minutes. While Liverpool fans quietly wonder if Isak is worth all the fuss, Arsenal should appreciate that Eze’s quiet determination is a massive positive.

We had some tongue-in-cheek fun suggesting that Eze should choose Tottenham over Arsenal but the truth is that the England midfielder would have always chosen the Gunners, because the boy inside Eze would have always chosen the Gunners. He is an upgrade for Gabriel Martinelli on the left and some hefty competition for Martin Odegaard through the middle; Arsenal have stumbled into a flop-resistant signing.

There was some predictable banter about Eze’s tears at the end of Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea – POV when you’re told you’re joining Spurs LOL – but they are another excellent sign that this is a principled man. He was genuinely emotional about leaving the fans who have loved him for five years; he does not believe he is somehow above playing for Palace, but simply knows that his opportunities for Champions League football are diminishing by the year. And he is absolutely good enough. He should leave with the respect of all but a very few idiot Palace fans.

‘I can’t imagine a single Palace fan will ever boo Ebere Eze,’ tweeted Palace’s most famous online football supporter. Look at what you could have won, Alexander…