Ferdinand urges Arsenal to ‘go all out’ for ‘all-round’ Newcastle star amid FFP ‘struggles’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Arsenal should go “all out” for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Magpies chief executive Darren Eales confirmed last week that the club would be open to selling one of their star players to help balance the books.

This has raised questions about the futures of Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

Newcastle are currently restricted by financial fair play rules despite being one of the richest clubs in the world.

Isak has arguably been Eddie Howe’s most impressive player this term and found the back of the net against Manchester City on Saturday.

He would be a superb signing for Arsenal – who were linked with Isak before he moved to St James’ Park – but it is unclear if Newcastle would be open to selling one of their prized assets to a Premier League rival.

The Geordies would probably ask for more than £100million for the Swedish striker if Arsenal come calling, but Ferdinand thinks the Gunners should bite the bullet.

“Alexander Isak was running in behind constantly [against City], Ferdinand said on his FIVE podcast. “If I’m Arsenal, I’m going all out and buying him.”

Asked about Isak’s potential cost, Ferdinand replied: “Why? They can’t spend… they’re struggling with [profit and sustainability rules].

“I think there’s another jump up before [he goes to a club like Real Madrid]. I saw somewhere they have to sell before they can buy again.”

Howe is a big fan of the 24-year-old and said after Saturday’s loss against the Cityzens that he can go to the very top.

“He can go on, I think, to achieve incredible things in his career,” the Newcastle boss said. “He’s got so much more to offer.

“He’s probably getting back to 100 per cent fit – I wouldn’t say he’s totally there yet. He’s had his own injury troubles this season, but the last two performances and the goals that he’s scored offers a glimpse, really, of his capabilities.

“He is really the all-round striker, in my opinion.”

Howe added: “Alex is an outstanding individual. His goal was of the highest level, and I thought his energy and his overall performance was outstanding. I thought he was a constant menace.

“He showed his ability to run, he showed his ability to link play and he showed his ability to finish.

“I’m just disappointed that we couldn’t get him into more dangerous situations in that second half because he could have made the difference for us.”