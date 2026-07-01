France may have swept into the World Cup last 16 with another commanding display but manager Didier Deschamps insisted on Tuesday that his side were still far from the finished article, and that there was always room for improvement as the quality of opposition rises.

France eased past Sweden 3-0 to book a meeting with Paraguay, but Deschamps felt the scoreline could have been even more emphatic after his side squandered a string of first-half chances.

“We did what we had to do, even if we were a little timid in the opening 15 minutes,” he told a press conference. “After that, we showed our ability to create chances. The only regret is that we weren’t clinical enough in the first half. We could have put the game to bed earlier, but we made them run so much that it became easier after the break.”

Deschamps was pleased that his team had come through the opening knockout hurdle comfortably but warned that tougher tests lay ahead.

“The knockout stage is difficult for everyone, even if we made things a little easier for ourselves today. We’re only in the last 16,” he said.

Deschamps was equally determined to keep expectations in check despite France extending their status as one of the tournament favourites.

“We’re not going to get carried away. We’ll enjoy being here, then come back down to earth within 48 hours,” he said. “We know what’s waiting for us in four days. First we’ll take time to enjoy this victory, then we’ll have to be ready to do it all over again.”

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France have scored 13 goals in four games

France have dazzled throughout the tournament, scoring 13 goals, but have also conceded opportunities, and Deschamps believes his side must continue to evolve if they are to lift the trophy for the third time.

“We have to keep raising our standards because the opposition will only get stronger. They’ll attack better and defend better,” he said. “There are still areas we need to improve. We conceded a few too many chances, even if (goalkeeper) Mike (Maignan) has been outstanding. We need to make some adjustments to our positioning, but the players communicate a lot with each other.”

Despite those caveats, Deschamps praised the collective commitment that has underpinned France’s impressive run.

“There’s a very strong connection when we have the ball against deep-defending opponents, and when we lose it everyone is willing to work hard. Everyone is involved,” he said.”I’m satisfied and proud of that. Now we have to maintain it and keep repeating it.”

Kylian Mbappe has been on Lionel Messi’s heels as both players break new ground in World Cup scoring, but the Frenchman is more obsessed by lifting the trophy in New York on July 19 than becoming marksman supreme.

The 27-year-old netted a double to move one shy of Messi’s record 19 goals at World Cups and join him on top of the scoring charts in this edition with six.

“I think the goal, as I said, is to go as far as possible – o make it to (the final on) July 19th and come back here,” Mbappe, who scored his 18 goals in 18 games, told reporters.

“We’re trying to win; we’re taking it one step at a time. Of course, the more goals you score, the higher you climb in the rankings – I’m not telling anyone anything new there.

“But I’m also convinced that Leo is going to score more goals, so I don’t focus too much on that. I’m more focused on the opponents we might face and how close we’re getting to our goal: the final.”

Messi’s Argentina face minnows Cape Verde in the last 32 on Friday. France next take on Paraguay for a place in the quarter-finals, where they would face either co-hosts Canada or Morocco.

Paraguay took an ultra defensive approach against Germany to knock the four-times world champions out on penalties in the last 32 on Monday and there is little chance that they will go out swashbuckling against France in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Les Bleus will not take anything for granted and will do their homework, Mbappe warned.

“I think we’ll keep working between now and the Paraguay match to see what we can improve, because there are still some sequences that aren’t quite clear enough, there’s room for improvement,” he said.

“Still, I think it’s positive overall, and our ability to score goals means we always have the chance to take the lead in matches.”

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