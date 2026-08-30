Brentford reinforce European credentials against hopefuls Leeds in pulsating draw

The clash between Leeds and Brentford was a battle of two teams with hopes of breaking into the top half – one who have been there and done it last season, and another optimistic of following their path this time around.

But in the first half, there were levels between Brentford and Leeds. The visitors looked very much like a side who’d finished five places above their hosts last season and who remained on a different trajectory.

Leeds barely had an answer for Brentford’s dominance. The 11 shots the visitors had was the second most they’ve ever managed in an away game since they became a Premier League club.

And the best of the bunch was the one that gave Brentford their lead. Kevin Schade nipped in to score with a deft flick from the outside of his boot, giving Brentford the advantage they deserved.

Mamadou Sangare was absolutely running the show in midfield. What a signing he looks like, by the way.

But in a tale as old as time itself, this was a game of two halves. Daniel Farke’s double sub at half time helped change things for Leeds, as did the introduction of Lukas Nmecha in the second half.

Nmecha’s strength and power were influential in levelling the game up. His set-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was just about onside, got Leeds their equaliser.

But as the game finished 1-1, it was a result it felt like Leeds would be more grateful for than Brentford.

That gap between the two sides from the first half narrowed significantly in the second, which ebbed and flowed and saw both teams taking turns to live on the edge.

The team most relieved to come away with a share of the spoils, though, ought to be Leeds, who were put to the sword for 45 minutes at least.

So, are we sleeping on Brentford as European contenders? They came ever so close last season, missing out on a Conference League spot by goal difference as they fell the wrong side of that cluster of upwardly mobile teams beginning with B.

The fact they were something of a surprise package last season may have made people think it was a one off. After losing players and appointing an inexperienced coach in Keith Andrews, they were never expected to finish in the top half. But they did, and were probably unlucky that it was just that.

They have strengthened this summer. Being able to bring players like Dango Ouattara and Yehor Yarmolyuk off the bench is a sign of their strength in depth, while – as mentioned – Sangare could take them to another level.

But they will have to turn performances like this into wins to consolidate their chances. As for Leeds, hanging in there can do them no harm, but this is a team built on resilience. They have a lot to learn from Brentford if they too are to force their way into the European conversation.

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