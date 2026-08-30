Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen and has claimed that the Galatasaray striker wants to move to Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko is the number one striker at Man Utd when he is fit and available.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick also has Joshua Zirkzee and Matheus Cunha to play as a number nine.

However, neither Zirkzee nor Cunha is a natural striker, with doubts also persisting on the future of the former.

Former Man Utd striker Saha believes that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, should target Osimhen in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The pundit has outlined the attributes that make the Nigeria international striker perfect for Man Utd.

READ: Aston Villa respond to Man Utd enquiry for Ian Maatsen

According to Saha, the 27-year-old, who won Serie A with Napoli in 2023 and the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray in 2025 and 2026, is waiting for Man Utd to come for him and wants to move to Old Trafford.

Victor Osimhen wants to join Man Utd

Metro quotes Saha as saying: “I know for a fact that Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United fan.

“He loves Man United.

“I have seen it in his eyes, the impact the club has on him, and he sees the impact he could have on this team.

“He is a very confident player.

READ MORE: French star’s ‘desire’ is to join Man Utd before summer transfer window closes

“He is like Erling Haaland.

“He doesn’t need to see the ball very often to score goals.

“If he is not getting the chances he needs, he will demand them.

“This is the type of player United need to sign.

“You look at his experience.

“He has scored 20 goals every season.

“He has the character, the belief, he works hard and he is unpredictable.

“He can make assists and he would be a good fit for the Premier League, physically.

“There is absolutely no doubt about that.

“Osimhen can be another player like Bruno Fernandes.

“He would quickly come to know the club inside and out.

“All United have to do is make the connection but that’s why it hasn’t happened yet.

“Osimhen is still waiting.

“United missed out on signing Harry Kane and that was one of their biggest mistakes in the transfer market but they can correct that mistake by signing Osimhen.

“I think Osimhen is a better fit for United now than Kane because of Benjamin Sesko.

“Osimhen can teach Sesko about movement and being a striker but they could also play together and combine better than Kane and Sesko could.

“I can see it in how they each like to play.

“Not in every game but in some games it would make sense, and the rest of the time they could give each other some healthy competition.

“We had four strikers when I played for Manchester United.

“I didn’t have the same style of play as Ruud van Nistelrooy or Alan Smith or Carlos Tevez but we managed to find our own separate ways because the manager was good enough to let us compete in a healthy way.

“That’s what United need and Osimhen would give them that and score at least 15 or 20 goals a season and provide goals for others to shine too.

“That’s the kind of profile of player United need to sign.”

READ NEXT: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season: Spurs top despite being rubbish