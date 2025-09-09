Liverpool kit so popular that Oasis-style queues implemented by Reds

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool’s new retro-inspired third kit is so popular with fans the club website has been forced to implement a queue system to deal with demand.

Hundreds of thousands of fans were surprised with the release of the much-anticipated third kit on Tuesday morning and the Liverpool website was forced to add a queue system to meet demand for the shirt.

It warned fans they had 10 minutes to buy the shirt once they reached the front of the queue or risked being kicked back out of the site just minutes after the shirt was made available online.

The third kit launch looks like it will complete an incredible first summer of the new Adidas and Liverpool deal, which has already seen a 700% increase in orders for the home and away shirts compared to the same period last year under the previous Nike deal.

Liverpool’s return to Adidas, which supplied kits for the club in the late 1980s and 2000s, has been a huge hit for fans and the ‘sea foam’ green third kit taps into the nostalgia with a retro design featuring the iconic three stripes on the sleeves.

The shirt uses a Liverpool badge last seen in the early 1990s, while the Adidas logo is switched for the famous Trefoil logo used on Liverpool kits of the past. The stripped-back design is also used for the stunning black goalkeeper shirt, which also went on sale.

The kits are priced at £85 for adults and £65 for children, while long sleeve versions start from £90. Authentic shirts with higher quality materials as worn by the likes of Mo Salah on the pitch start from around £125. You can buy the shirts here.

Adidas has also launched the club’s first ‘Terrace Icons’ collection. The Terrace Icons ranges are reserved for the biggest clubs in world football and it is the first time Liverpool has been offered the collection by Adidas.

The Terrace Icons collection is based on the third kit and features a range of streetwear including track suits, t-shirts and a pair of green and white Adidas Gazelles featuring subtle Liverpool branding.

You can see the kits and the full Terrace Icons collection here.