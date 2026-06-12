Liverpool welcome Andoni Iraola with £60m boost and all-new squad look

Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

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Liverpool’s new-look Andoni Iraola era has arrived and the club has revealed a new £60m matchday look for the club when it returns to Anfield under new management.

The highly-rated Basque manager has joined the club after qualifying for European football with Bournemouth and kit maker Adidas will give the look of the squad a major overhaul for 2026/27.

The brand has already revealed a new home shirt as part of a £60m deal and it has now confirmed training kits and pre-match wear that will further boost the coffers of the Anfield club in what will be a major summer rebuild.

Last year Liverpool announced the return of Adidas as the club’s kit partner and saw a 700% increase in kit sales, with fans buying the new shirts from over 150 countries worldwide. The result is more money for the club as part of the lucrative deal with Adidas.

After the success of last season’s kit launch Adidas has included Liverpool in its ‘Elite’ clubs list for the 2026/27 season and it means another boost for fans in the shape of unique clothing ranges, special edition shirts and a new look for players and staff at Anfield.

The Elite status means Liverpool are one of just four clubs to get a special pre-match shirt that will be worn before games at Anfield, alongside Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The pre-match shirt features a retro diamond pattern based on the 1994 Adidas kit template and will be worn by the squad alongside tracksuit tops featuring the same pattern. The training shirts are now on sale alongside the ‘stadium’ jackets, which are priced at £100.

As well as the pre-match wear Iraola was announced to the club’s fanbase wearing the club’s new training kits. Sponsored by training sponsor AXA, the training range is a 1990s-style set of jumpers, jackets and t-shirts.

Fans can expect new leisure ranges and a third kit launch that is expected to take place in April. The diamond pattern pre-match shirts will be replaced halfway through the season with a new design.

It means Liverpool will have an all-new look for the 2026/27 season as the Iraola era replaces two years of Arne Slot at Anfield.