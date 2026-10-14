Man City FFP: Football regulator reveals when saga will be ‘resolved’ as resignation ultimatum emerges

The football regulator has revealed when Manchester City’s FFP case should be “resolved”, while there has been a resignation ultimatum.

During the international break, it was confirmed that Man City have been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

Enzo Maresca‘s side have appealed and continue to insist on their innocence, but they face severe sanctions if they cannot clear their name.

Their possible punishments include a huge fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

An appeal has delayed the outcome of the case, but the head of the Independent Football Regulator, David Kogan, has claimed that there should be a resolution towards the start of 2027.

“The Premier League have said that they want to get this resolved within season and actually, of course, it’s not the Premier League, it’s an independent commission that’s going to hear this, made of three retired either judges or lawyers,” Kogan told talkSPORT.

READ: How close are Manchester City to the greatest start to a Premier League season?



“My understanding is there is a prescribed process, which is 12 weeks, and so people are assuming this will actually be heard by the middle or the end of January.

“But as I say, it’s not our process, it’s that of the Premier League’s independent commission. What I don’t think we can do is take any judgment until we’re quite clear.

“Obviously, City claim that they have some form of silver bullet to put off these charges and win the appeal, and we’re not there to judge whether that’s right or wrong yet, but I think we’ll know in the early part of next year.”

“I would resign…”

Earlier this week, Kogan said that he “would resign” from his role if the government intervenes if/when the regulator looks to impose sanctions on Man City.

“The Prime Minister is entirely entitled to make his own observations on anything,” Kogan told BBC Sport.

READ MORE: Man City FFP: Luis Enrique names the one sanction he ‘hopes’ City swerve



“We are independent. That is in the name. I am the chairman of the Independent Football Regulator and independence absolutely runs through everything we’re doing.

“And no politician has tried to influence and would try to influence anything we do on that.”

When asked what he would do if he came under political pressure over the case, Kogan replied: “I would resign.”

READ NEXT: Celebration Police have it wrong yet again: Of *course* Man City are right to go down singing

