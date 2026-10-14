Ferdinand reveals three crucial Man Utd questions after Lisandro Martinez outburst

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has provided his response to Lisandro Martinez’s bombshell interview, strongly suggesting the Argentine will soon be kicked out of the club.

Following Man Utd’s 2-0 away defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Martinez hit out at the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, in a stunning twist.

“We did a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” he said.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

READ: Senior Man Utd stars react to Lisandro Martinez blasting Jason Wilcox

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas.”

Martinez added that United chiefs cannot keep ‘changing the manager’ and that blame must be sent in ‘other areas’.

Wilcox failed to sign a new left-back and centre-forward during the summer. United could also do with bringing in two central defenders, plus a new right-back.

Plus, Wilcox has been criticised for refusing to pay big money for top targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, instead settling for cheaper options such as Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

On X, Ferdinand revealed three key questions he has in the aftermath of Martinez’s comments.

He wrote: ‘My thoughts on Lisandro Martinez… Has he had these conversations previously with club directors before last night outburst?

‘Are players saying this in dressing room and he thought f*** it… I’m going to be the one that says it publicly? What happens now?’

When asked on Youtube about how the dressing room will react to Martinez’s behaviour, Ferdinand said: “I think there’s a couple of things you have to consider before you make a detailed assessment.

“I think you’ve got to understand what the relationship he has in the changing room is, whether this has been discussed between the players, so the new signings like Tielemans, [Carlos] Baleba, Santos, and the guys are fully aware of the context of what he’s saying.

“Has he spoken to the management? Those questions I think you’d need to have the answers to and I think if I was a player, I’d have liked him to have come to me first or address the dressing room first before he spoke publicly like that.”

Ferdinand then predicted the centre-half to be axed by United like other outspoken stars.

Lisandro Martinez saga won’t end well, says Rio Ferdinand

“These things don’t end well, man,” he added. “They don’t end well. Roy Keane spoke publicly, there could have been no more influence, bigger player than him, who was the captain at the time, and he left days later.

“Cristiano Ronaldo called out individuals within the club: the manager, the ownership and he left straight after.

“Ralf Rangnick looked like he was going to be there for a couple of years as interim manager and he called out things that needed to be done.

“And I’m not disagreeing with some of what these guys have said by the way. I’m just saying that this is what happens when someone talks out about the hierarchy of the football club.”

The pundit continued: “First and foremost, hopefully he’s had a conversation and the players are well aware of how he felt.

“I don’t think it’s called for for the players to be hearing this firstly in the media rather than face to face with one of your team-mates, which makes it an awkward situation in the dressing room.

“I’m just thinking about it as a player. How would I feel if I was one of the new guys who have come in? One, I don’t know if they’re at the level but two, also, we haven’t got enough players to compete at this level.

“So I’d definitely be going [as a new player], ‘What does he think of me?’ That’s the question I’d be thinking.”

READ MORE: Lisandro Martinez right to ape Carragher while Wilcox swerves Man Utd scrutiny