Man City ‘offer’ £147m for Chelsea superstar as Guardiola wants ‘to bring him back at all costs’

Man City have offered €170m (£147m) to Chelsea in order to bring Cole Palmer back to the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to reports.

The Citizens sold Palmer to the Blues for £40m in 2023 with Pep Guardiola unable to find space for him in his stacked Man City attack.

Palmer has now won 12 England caps and has contributed an incredible 37 goals and 19 assists in 70 Premier League matches since joining Chelsea two seasons ago.

It has gone down as a big mistake by Man City and now the Citizens reportedly want him back and have launched a huge offer in an attempt to get Palmer to return.

Spanish website Fichajes claims that Chelsea are ‘betting heavily on him’ and ‘are confident of keeping this star under contract until 2033’, when his contract expires.

However, Man City have ‘offered’ €170m (£147m) for Palmer in a deal that would break the British transfer record that was recently broken by Liverpool when they signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

Pep Guardiola is ‘determined to bring him back at all costs’ and Man City ‘knows Palmer can make a difference in their project and doesn’t want to pass up the opportunity to sign him again’.

Chelsea ‘must decide whether to resist the temptation of a multi-million-dollar offer or whether Manchester City can win back one of its most valuable talents’.

Palmer, who has also been the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, was the star of the show as Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the Club World Cup final recently, claiming two goals and an assist in a spectacular showing.

And a number of his team-mates heaped praise on the England international after the match with one claiming Palmer is now “the best in the world”.

Chelsea team-mate Liam Delap, who joined this summer from Ipswich, told FIFA: “It was incredible. He’s a world-class player and today he showed that.”

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez added: “Cole Palmer is the best in the world. If he’s not the best now, he’s going to be in the next two to three years. He’s a top player. He shows it in all the matches. What he does is magic. When he gets chances, he takes them. Today he scored two goals, almost a hat-trick. Impressive.”

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto continued: “He’s always a bit on his own, a bit reserved. But he’s a very good person. He knows when to speak up. He also knows how to be funny to help the team relax a bit. We all have a very good relationship.

“We’re really happy to have this kind of player. Everyone knows Cole now. Everyone knew him before. He’s a top player, like many others in this team. He did a lot for us tonight.”

