Man Utd approve January signing as INEOS lock on to goal-per-game striker

Manchester United are ready to bring a new striker to the club in January and a report has named a goal-per-game frontman in their sights.

Should Man Utd’s poor form persist until the winter window opens its doors, a handful of new signings could and probably will be made.

That’s the opinion of transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who revealed the Red Devils do have cash to splash and won’t hesitate to sign players in January if the current run of bad results doesn’t improve.

A left-back is on the agenda, though so too is a striker to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko.

Matheus Cunha has been a disappointment when deputising centrally, while Joshua Zirkzee has never been favoured by any United manager. Sesko, meanwhile, continues to struggle with a persistent shin injury.

The need for a new frontman is thus clear, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news in late-September of INEOS actively exploring the striker market. To coincide with a new No 9 arriving, Zirkzee would likely have to leave.

And according to a fresh update from TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, a goal-per-game Croatian is now in Man Utd’s sights.

Man Utd monitoring Dion Beljo; January striker signing wanted

Dion Beljo of Dinamo Zagreb is the player in question, with the 24-year-old scoring 12 goals in 13 appearances this season. Last term, Beljo bagged 38 goals across all competitions.

Beljo has since been rewarded with caps for Croatia, and opened his account for his country against World Cup winners Spain during the last international break.

For now, United’s pursuit remains at the ‘tracking and assessment stage’, though Bailey stressed Man Utd are open to bringing a new striker on board at the earliest possible opportunity.

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He wrote: ‘Man Utd are open to bringing in a new forward to compete with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, while Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford remains in doubt.’

There’s no shortage of rival Premier League clubs circling over Beljo too, with Tottenham, Everton, Newcastle and Leeds United all linked.

But given the size and global appeal of Man Utd, logic would dictate a deal would be theirs if they desire it.