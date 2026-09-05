Neco Williams and Oliver Glasner react to disallowed Nottingham Forest goal v Tottenham – ‘Headed it in’

Nottingham Forest duo Neco Williams and Oliver Glasner are fuming after they had a goal disallowed against Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground.

Forest and Tottenham played out a goalless draw with each other in the Premier League on Saturday.

The home side saw a goal controversially ruled out in the second half.

Williams was adjudged to have bundled the ball in with his arm.

#NFOTOT – 67’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of goal to Nottingham Forest – and determined that Williams handled the ball immediately before scoring and recommended that the goal was disallowed. REF: “After review, the ball touches the hand of Nottingham Forest… — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) September 5, 2026

After the match, both Forest manager Glasner and full-back Williams reacted angrily to the decision and said that the goal should have stood.

Neco Williams on VAR decision v Tottenham Hotspur

Williams said on Sky Sports: “It’s a goal.

“VAR is there when there is a clear and obvious error and for me that is not clear and obvious.

“I’ve seen the images and the replays and at not one moment did I think I handballed it.

“I headed it in between my arms.

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“If you’re going to pause it, it’s going to look like it hit my arm but it didn’t hit my arm.

“VAR is there to intervene with clear and obvious errors and that wasn’t clear and obvious.

“I have seen all the images and at not one moment can you tell that has clearly hit my arms because it never.

“I knew straight away I’ve headed it down in between my arms.

“At a loss at that one. Disappointing.

“A lot of decisions didn’t go our way today but this is football. It’s going to be like that.

“Could have been a penalty.

“I think there were a few times where we could have an should have had a penalty but this is where the consistency is not there at the minute but the big one for me is the disallowed goal.

“It’s a goal for me, it didn’t hit my arm so that’s all I can say on that.”

Oliver Glasner fumes after Nottingham Forest controversy

Glasner said on Match of the Day on BBC: “It feels we lost two points today because I watched a few situations back and I think the goal must stand.

“It’s not clear and obvious.

“We have a briefing before the season that the VAR threshold should be high again when VAR intervenes and I think it was not clear and obvious.

“For me it is a clear penalty when Neco Williams gets fouled because [Mohammed] Kudus doesn’t even jump into the ball and when this situation happens anywhere on the pitch it is always a foul.

“In these two situations we were not very lucky.

“Huge fight from both teams and like last year every game is decided by small margins.

“I think we had them today on our side but if there is a disallowed goal in such a tight game we have to take the point.”

On the decision being clear and obvious, Glasner said: “It’s not clear and obvious.

“If the referee gives handball during the game, I think the VAR shouldn’t intervene.

“You needed four different angles and then you guessed that he probably touched the ball with his arm.

“The VAR should say to stay with the onfield decision because it is about strengthening the referee.

“Stick to the onfield decision.

“We had a big chance before half-time with Morgan [Gibbs-White] but we didn’t take it so on the other side if we take our clear chances we had, I think we should have won the game.”

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